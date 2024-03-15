Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s never just a quiet week in Walford but that’s why we love it. Things are about to get a lot more complicated for Denise Fox now that she’s left the mental hospital. Husband Jack Branning wants to know what really happened at Christmas after seeing The Six’s police statements contradict what she says. But that's not all - if you can't wait to find out what's happening on the Square, we have the biggest EastEnders spoilers ahead.

George Knight gets an unwelcome visitor

George, played by actor Colin Salmon, has been having a tough time with everything that's been going on with his adoptive parents. The last thing he wants to do is celebrate his birthday - and Gloria arriving uninvited does not help.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After agreeing to speak to her, things get heated when she tries to convince George he had a happy childhood. He forces her to leave but later breaks down when speaking to Elaine Peacock.

Martin Fowler’s big dilemma

Martin accidentally catches ex Stacey Slater and Jack Branning kissing. Stacey explains that it was just one final kiss but admits to an affair and says it's none of his business.

A troubled Martin tells Kathy Beale what he saw but she pleads with him to stay quiet. But that may be too difficult for Martin.

Jade Masood’s fundraiser at the Vic

Dean’s daughter Jade tries to arrange so that her father, Dean Wicks can attend her fundraiser at the Vic despite not being welcome. It doesn’t go down well and Linda Carter makes Jean realise that he is playing games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things get worse as Jade tells her dad that she hasn't changed her mind about moving to Pakistan. What will Dean do next to keep his daughter in Walford?

Watch EastEnders Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of TV broadcast.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X (Twitter) here.