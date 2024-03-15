Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders fans are convinced that a major character will return to the BBC soap when Sharon Watts comes back to Walford. Sharon, played by actress Letitia Dean, quickly jetted off to Australia after her husband Keanu Taylor’s murder at Christmas.

Things got a bit too much for Sharon who fled Walford and headed down under to see her best mate Michelle Fowler who lives there. The rest of the Six - Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Denise Fox (Diane Parish) Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal). Have spent the last few weeks struggling.

Will they crack now that Denise is out of the mental hospital and husband Jack Branning is putting pressure on her to explain what really happened that night?

Sharon Watts will be making a return to Walford later this year and fans are convinced that half-sister Vicki Fowler, played by Scarlett Johnson could be coming back with her. Vicki is the daughter of Sharon's best friend Michelle Fowler who had a one night stand with Sharon’s adoptive father Den Watts.

Vicki left the soap in 2004 and it was later revealed she had moved to Australia and got back with her ex Spencer Moon. Vicki’s uncle Martin Fowler has already returned to Albert Square so this could be the best time for Vicki to come back. And Sharon definitely needs a lot of family support around her she can especially now.