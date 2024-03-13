Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After Linda Carter stabbed Keanu Taylor at Christmas and the group of women buried his body under the café floor, The Six (Suki Panesar, Denise Fox, Kathy Beale, Sharon Watts, Linda Carter and Stacey Slater) have pretty much gotten away with murder.

We have already seen the struggle to hold it together after the killing. Sharon quickly fled Walford, Linda turned to drinking alcohol and Denise Fox ended up in a mental hospital. And even after all this it looks like its about to get a lot worse for the six ladies.

*Spoilers ahead*

Next week we will see the return of Martin Fowler - played by James Bye. On his return to Albert Square Martin stumbles on Jack Branning and Stacey Slater kissing. The pair play down the kiss and beg him not to tell Diane (Jack’s wife). But Stacey later confesses to her ex Martin about the affair but says it's over.

Martin decides to tell Kathy but fearing this could break The Six, she encourages him to keep quiet. Later Jack and Denise reach a breakthrough as they vow to fix their relationship.

Later this year (exact date yet to be confirmed) we will see Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) return amid the chaos. Sharon fled Walford and headed straight to Australia to see bestie Michelle Fowler who lives there. But as the Six's secret is set to be revealed Sharon will come back in dramatic scenes.

In another Albert Square storyline this Spring, we will see the return of Mo Slater (Laila Morse) and Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier). Bobby has had a break from EastEnders after appearing on BBC One Strictly Come Dancing. Laila first appeared as Mo on the BBC soap in 2000 and left in 2016. However, she has made a return once before in 2018-2022.