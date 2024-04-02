Is Coronation Street on tonight? ITV soap schedule changes due to Euro 2025 qualifier match
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coronation Street fans will be disappointed to hear that the popular ITV soap will be caught up in yet another schedule change this week. The primetime series which airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings has seen many changes to its schedule in the last few months, with more on the horizon as the Euro 2025 qualifiers are set to interrupt its schedule.
There is a lot going on in Weatherfield, with Roy Cropper is set to land himself in extremely hot water in exclusive spoilers revealed ahead of next week's explosive storyline. The schedule changes couldn't have come at a worse time. To make sure you don't miss any episodes, here's everything you need to know about when Coronation Street in on TV.
When can I watch Coronation Street?
Coronation Street will be following a different TV schedule this week due to the Euro 2025 qualifiers taking place on Friday, April 5. This means that the popular soap will not air on Friday, with episodes instead airing on ITV on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Each episode will also air in the time slot of 8pm to 9pm.
Here is when episodes of Coronation Street will air this week:
- Monday April 1 - ITV1, 8pm
- Tuesday, April 2 - ITV1, 8pm
- Wednesday, April 3 - ITV1, 8pm
What other changes will there be to ITV soaps?
Coronation Street will be the only ITV soap impacted by the schedule change on Friday. Emmerdale will still air as scheduled at 7pm on Friday.
Why is Coronation Street not on?
Coronation Street will not be airing on Friday night because of the Euro 2025 qualifiers. England's women's team will be taking on Sweden in both groups opening match at Wembley Stadium. Coverage kicks off on ITV1 at 7.30pm and finishing at 10.15pm, with the top two teams from their group qualifying for Euro 2025.
Sarah McCann is a Trends Writer for NationalWorld who specialises in stories around TV, Film and Health. If you liked this article you can follow Sarah on X (Twitter) here. You can also share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.