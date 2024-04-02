Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street fans will be disappointed to hear that the popular ITV soap will be caught up in yet another schedule change this week. The primetime series which airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings has seen many changes to its schedule in the last few months, with more on the horizon as the Euro 2025 qualifiers are set to interrupt its schedule.

There is a lot going on in Weatherfield, with Roy Cropper is set to land himself in extremely hot water in exclusive spoilers revealed ahead of next week's explosive storyline. The schedule changes couldn't have come at a worse time. To make sure you don't miss any episodes, here's everything you need to know about when Coronation Street in on TV.

When can I watch Coronation Street?

Coronation Street will be following a different TV schedule this week due to the Euro 2025 qualifiers taking place on Friday, April 5. This means that the popular soap will not air on Friday, with episodes instead airing on ITV on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Each episode will also air in the time slot of 8pm to 9pm.

Here is when episodes of Coronation Street will air this week:

Monday April 1 - ITV1, 8pm

Tuesday, April 2 - ITV1, 8pm

Wednesday, April 3 - ITV1, 8pm

What other changes will there be to ITV soaps?

Coronation Street will be the only ITV soap impacted by the schedule change on Friday. Emmerdale will still air as scheduled at 7pm on Friday.

Why is Coronation Street not on?

Coronation Street will not be airing on Friday night because of the Euro 2025 qualifiers. England's women's team will be taking on Sweden in both groups opening match at Wembley Stadium. Coverage kicks off on ITV1 at 7.30pm and finishing at 10.15pm, with the top two teams from their group qualifying for Euro 2025.

