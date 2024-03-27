Coronation Street legend set to exit ITV soap as she reveals she will be leaving Weatherfield (Getty)

TV Legend Tracey Barlow (MacDonald), played by actress Kate Ford is set to leave Coronation Street after 47 years on the soap. Tracey is set to surprise her family next week as she announces she is leaving Weatherfield - immediately after she decided to get back with ex-husband Steve McDonald.

Tracey Barlow first appeared in Coronation Street in 1977 and has been played by four different actresses including Christabel Finch, Holly Chamarette, Dawn Acton and currently Kate Ford. After it was revealed that Tracey’s new man and former footballer Tommy Orpington had been offered a coaching job in Spain,. she quickly ended things with Tommy and believed it was just a fling.

Later on, Steve finds a letter from Tommy asking Tracey to move to Spain with him but decides to hide it. When he next sees his ex wife he reaches for the letter but is stopped when Tracey reveals she wants to get back together.

Tracey assures him that her fling with Tommy was a mistake. They later head over to the Rovers to celebrate and Steve makes the decision to burn the letter to save his marriage. However, by the end of the week Tracey has completely changed her mind and goes to collect her belongings from No.1 and tells her family how much she will miss them. Confirming she is set to leave Weatherfield for good.

Ken Barlow suggests they all go for a farewell drink at the Rovers to wish Tracey all the best for her new life in Spain. But will she leave her family and start a new life with Tommy or will she change her mind again?

