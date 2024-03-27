Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former ITV Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks has been appointed as the new producer of rival soap Coronation Street. According to the Metro, Kate will report to the newly appointed Executive Producer for Continuing Drama Iain MacLeod, who was previously the boss of Coronation Street.

She will start work in April working alongside John Whiston, managing director for continuing drama and head of ITV in the North, and ITV drama commissioner Huw Kennair-Jones. In a statement the TV producer said: “I’ve had a wonderful time working on Emmerdale and I feel immensely proud to be part of a team that has achieved such great success over the past eight years.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time on the show, and I’ve had the privilege of working with such a hugely talented and hard-working bunch of people, who also happen to be the loveliest, too.

"Both professionally and personally, Emmerdale has given me so much more than I ever could have imagined, and for that I shall be eternally grateful. Thanks Emmerdale, it's been an absolute pleasure."

Kate Brooks has worked as a TV producer on Emmerdale since 2018. She was reportedly part of Emmerdale during Meena Jutla’s murderous reign over the village. As well as Chas Dingle’s recent breast cancer storyline and Marlon Dingle’s stroke story which garnered multiple awards.

