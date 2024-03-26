Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a busy few weeks in Coronation Street after Roy Cropper was wrongly arrested for Lauren Bolton's disappearance. Maria Conner having to deal with her son's Liam’s bullying at school and Tracey McDonald (Barlow) finding out her man Tommy is off to Spain. It’s a never ending merry go-round of drama and things are about to get even more dramatic.

ITV Coronation Street spoilers ahead*

Monday 1 April - Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) reads the letter from Tommy inviting Tracy to move to Spain with him and hides it. Over lunch in the Bistro, Tracy admits to Amy that she misses having a man in her life.

Steve returns home and is taken aback to find Tracy there and as he reaches into his pocket for Tommy’s letter, he stops in his tracks when Tracy announces she’d like them to get back together. Tracy assures Steve that Tommy was a stupid mistake and promises she’s back for good.

As Steve heads out for a celebratory bottle of wine, a subdued Tracy watches him go. When Steve reveals that he and Tracy are back together, Dev is horrified and refuses to serve him. After suggesting that they go to the pub instead, Tracy heads out and Steve burns Tommy’s letter, determined to save his marriage. Will Steve be able to hide this from Tracy?

Coronation Street will be moving this week from its usual Wednesday evening slot on ITV1 to Tuesday 2 April - A nervous Maria Connor heads off to work leaving Gary to home-school Liam. In the salon, Maria and Audrey discuss hairstyle options with a bride to be as Maria takes a sneak peak at an app on her phone which allows her to watch Gary and Liam in the flat through a hidden camera.

As Maria works on the bride’s hair, she stops to check her camera app and starts to panic when Liam disappears to the bathroom. After checking her phone again to find that Liam still hasn’t emerged from the bathroom, Maria grabs her bag and hurries out.

Friday 5 April - Roy Cropper reaches out to Lauren’s mum. Bernie’s phone pings and she’s horrified to see that someone has posted Lauren’s Mum’s contact details online. Roy is appalled as he studies the post and against Evelyn’s better judgement, calls Lauren’s Mum, Kerry, and leaves a message offering his sympathy.

In the café, a customer makes jibes at Roy, suggesting he’s responsible for Lauren’s disappearance and as Bernie and David leap to his defence, Roy’s sickened to realise the trouble he’s brought into his friends’ lives.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.