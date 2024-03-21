Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street fans are convinced they know who the mystery man filming Roy Cropper is. Over the past few days viewers have watched a man in Roy's Rolls café and the police station filming Roy who was wrongly arrested over missing Lauren Bolton.

Lauren went missing a few weeks ago but after blood stains were found in her apartment the police have started to take the case more seriously. Viewers didn’t see Lauren (Caitlin Fitton) leave Weatherfield; she kept to her promise that she would quietly go telling no one except for her boss Roy.

When Lauren first arrived on the cobbles she helped recruit Max Turner into an extremist far-right gang. Max decided to secretly pay Lauren's dad Reece a visit in prison, where he asked him questions about Lauren but then accidentally let slip that Roy had been wrongly suspected of being involved in Lauren's murder.

This led to Roy being interrogated by two dodgy men who were Recce's friends when they locked the doors to the café. Luckily Roy was saved by Nick Tilsley and Carla Connor but the situation had made him late for his meeting with the police at the station.

Fans spotted a strange man filming Roy in the Roy's Rolls café and later taking pictures of him in the police station. Taking to social media platform X one person wrote: “I'm wondering if that guy who was recording Roy in the café and police station is Lauren's boyfriend or has something to do with it”

Another person commented “@itvcorrie #corrie #coronationstreet Dodgy looking man in Roy's Rolls is either an undercover policeman or is something to do with Lauren's disappearance?”

