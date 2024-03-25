Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s never a quiet day in soap land and over the next few weeks things are about to get even crazier as we see plenty of drama about to unfold. There will be lots of actors coming and going soon so we take a look at all the actors that will be saying goodbye to the soap and all the stars about to make a dramatic return.

The BBC One soap recently confirmed Sharon Watts’ (Letitia Dean) official return date. According to Digital Spy a few familiar faces will be returning this Spring Little Mo (Laila Morse) and her grandson Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) will be heading back to Walford. Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) will be leaving this Spring.

Last week viewers watched as Dylan Wilson’s (Liam McCheyne) mum Violet (Jenny Platt) returned to take him back to London but this isn't the last we've seen of Violet. Drug lord Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) will be leaving soon but details of his final scenes have not yet been revealed. Will he break out of prison or will someone sort him out once and for all?

It has been confirmed that Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) and Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) will all be leaving the cobbles this year.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) recently confirmed he will be leaving the soap this year following Channel 4 budget and episode cuts. The good news is two of our favourites are returning to the soap Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) will reprise his role in April and after fans spotted Grace Black (Tamara Wall) in a recent TV ad we can expect to see the actress back very soon.

Everyone's favourite Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) will be heading back to Neighbours after a trip to Sydney. The Australian soap confirmed the iconic character will be back next month.

Home and Away

After being seen back on set filming Home and Away fans can expect to see Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) returning to the soap later this year.

