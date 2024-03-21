Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders has finally confirmed the date that Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) will return to Walford. After the murder of husband Keanu Taylor by the Six at Christmas Sharon Watts fled to Australia.

The rest of the Six - Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Denise Fox (Diane Parish) Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) - have spent the last few weeks struggling.

Sharon left Walford with her son Albi and headed down under to see her best friend Michelle Fowler. Michaels brother Martin Flower returned to Albert Square this week and discovered ex Stacey Slater kissing Jack Branning. Martin was asked if Sharon came back with him but he explained she wanted to stay a little longer.

The BBC One soap has confirmed that Sharon Watts will return to EastEnders on April 1. But how will she deal with the aftermath of the murder and what will she think when she finds out Linda Carter’s son Johnny knows everything after Linda confessed to stabbing Keanu? Does this mean that Keanu’s body will finally be discovered? So many questions.

Fans are also convinced that when Sharon does return she will be bringing back her half-sister Vicki Fowler. The character Vicki has been off-screen for 20 years after moving to Australia and getting back together with Spencer Moon.

