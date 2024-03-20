Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Legendary EastEnders actress Rita Simons will make her Hollyoaks debut this week ahead of a major new storyline. Best known for role as Roxy Mitchell in the BBC One soap, the actress left in 2017 after her character drowned in a swimming pool on New Year's Day.

Rita Simons is back in the TV soap land and this time she's heading to Hollyoaks as Abe Fielding’s mum Marie. It was announced that Rita would be joining the cast last year but her role as Marie was kept well under wraps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement following the announcement the actress said: “Marie’s got a lot of ties here, so I think there’s going to be quite a lot of trouble between quite a few characters, and you will just have to keep watching to see.”

In scenes airing this week Marie will make a bold entrance as she joins the McQueen's at The Dog while wearing Mercedes’ dress. She arrives right in the middle of a fight between half-brothers Joel Dexter and Abe during the gender reveal party for Cleo McQueen’s baby according to Digital Spy.

Joel previously told Abe he wants nothing to do with Marie and is left stunned by her arrival. Marie also clashes with Mercedes resulting in her pouring a drink over the newcomer. But does Marie have an ulterior motive for arriving in the village?

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day from 7:00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.