Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner's emotional exit as he gallops away on a horse to Taylor Swift after budget cuts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hollyoaks loses another cast member following Channel 4’s decision to cut episodes and budget for the E4 soap. In the latest episode Romeo Nightingale, played by actor Owen Warner, 24, bid farewell in what could go down in history as the most ridiculous exit from a soap ever.
In scenes that have to be seen to be believed Romeo's loved ones helped him escape for a potentially fatal scenario in prison, and armed with a fake passport. Whilst sitting on top of a black horse, Romeo recites a poem and then says: "don't miss me too much” in emotional farewell and gallops off into the distance as Taylor Swift hit ‘Love Story’ plays. Before turning back to see his family one last time with tears in his eyes.
Owen Warner has played the character since 2018. Following Tuesday nights episode Owen took to Instagram to thank fans. Sharing pics of him on the horse he wrote the caption: “Romeo Dunn!!! What a journey it’s been and what a way to go out when I started on Hollyoaks I never imagined that I’d leave galloping away on a horse to Taylor Swift.
I’ve met some of the most incredible people and had some of the most amazing experiences. Thank you so much to the @hollyoaksofficial family and to all of you that watched over the years, it’s been emotional”
In January 2024 Owen Warner announced that he would be leaving Hollyoaks after playing Romeo for seven years. In February Hollyoaks production company Lime Pictures announced the show would be cut from five episodes to just three a week.
Hollyoaks legend Jamie Lomas who has played Warren Fox for over 18 years recently told bosses he will be leaving later this year. This begs the question who will leave next and is this the beginning of the end for Hollyoaks?
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion and beauty you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.