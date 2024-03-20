Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders Spoilers ahead: Martin Fowler (James Bye) made a return to EastEnders in Tuesday night's episode only to catch ex Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) kissing Jack Branning outside his house. Denise Fox had invited all of the family round for a BBQ after recently coming home from the mental hospital.

Stacey tried to explain to her ex that the affair was over but added it wasn't any of his business. After speaking to aunt Kathy Beale, Martin decided to stay quiet and not say anything about the affair. However, after returning to the house to give his kids gifts from his travels he got into a heated argument with Jack.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Denise’s daughter Chelsea Fox knew something wasn’t right and confronted Martin. She told him to keep any arguments between him and his ex wife away from her mother. Chelsea went on to praise her step father Jack for being there whilst her mother was in hospital. Martin couldn't keep quiet any longer and exposed Stacey and Jack's sordid affair.

Chelsea announced the news in front of everyone with Denise admitting she knew about it but had been told it was over last year. Martin and Jack started fighting which fell into the street and Harvey Monroe had to step on to split them up.

In Wednesday night's episode (March 20) viewers will watch as Stacey desperately tries to explain herself to daughter Lily Slater only to be rejected. What will be next for Stacey and Jack? Will he try to save his marriage with Denise or will he and Stacey finally be together and live happily ever after - We very much doubt it.

Watch EastEnders Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of TV broadcast.

