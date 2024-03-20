EastEnders fans convinced iconic character is set to return after spotting clues in latest episode
EastEnders fans are convinced an iconic character is set to make an explosive return to Walford after spotting clues in the latest episode.
In the BBC One soap Jean Slater is arranging a fundraiser at the Vic for poorly Jade Green following her recent lung transplant operation. Jade is planning on moving to Bangladesh with her mother Shabnam Masood once she’s well enough. However, she is unaware that her father Dean Wicks is tampering with her medication, delaying her getting better.
Jean’s boyfriend Harvey Monroe thinks she is getting too involved but she explained: “Shirley is my best mate and I am just doing what I think she would do if she was here."
Jean Slater mentioning Shirley Carter in the last few episodes has prompted fans to believe she is heading back to Walford. Played by actress Linda Henry, Shirley Carter is Dean’s mother and Jade’s grandmother. She left the soap in December 2022 after her eldest son Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) went missing at sea.
Taking to social media platform X one fan wrote: “Jean mentioning Shirley (her best friend) in yesterday's ep and in today's ep… let’s hope this is the beginning of the Shirley return… she’s gotta come and sort Dean out.” Another added: “Shirley mention from Jean! bring her home."
