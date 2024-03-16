Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnder's Ben Mitchell will find himself in "hot water" as part of his exit storyline - according to spoilers.

It was confirmed in December 2023, that Max Bowden, who plays Phil Mitchell's troublesome son, Ben Mitchell was being written out of the BBC soap, with Bowden already having filmed his final scenes after playing the Walford character for five years.

Fans have been left guessing how Ben Mitchell will meet his EastEnders' end, with newly-released short spoilers available on the BBC One website giving us some clues on what to expect for his final scenes.

What happens to Ben Mitchell in EastEnders?

EastEnders short spoilers released on the BBC One website have revealed that in the first episode on Monday, March 25, Ben finds himself "fixing one issue before another arises", with the following scenes seeing him in very "hot water".

On Wednesday, March 27, the episode appears to involve Ben’s parents, revealing that Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) "grows suspicious" of her ex-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). Whilst, as the story draws to an end on Thursday, March 28, Ben’s husband and police officer Callum Highway (Tony Clay) "uses his job to his advantage".

One spoiler theory reveals that he will be apprehended by the police and led away in handcuffs for something he did when he was in America.

Why is Ben Mitchell leaving EastEnders?

News that Max Bowden was being axed from EastEnders first broke in December when it was revealed that EastEnders had decided not to renew his contract. The actor, who is the sixth to have played the role of Ben Mitchell, joined the cast in 2019.

A source told The Sun in December: "Max has played Ben for the last four years and bosses decided his time on the show was up. There has been a lot of noise around him for a bit too long and that can take away from the drama on the show. He went in for a meeting as his contract was up for renewal next year, no-one knew how it was going to go and following discussions it was decided that he would leave."