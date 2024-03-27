Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street actor Alex Bain has confirmed he will be leaving the ITV soap after 15 years playing Simon Barlow. The actor, 22, took to social media to share a picture of himself in what appears to be his dressing room. On his Instagram Alex wrote: “Well my day is done! Nice and short day today! I'm gonna miss this little space some dearly when I go!

“So glad I've got some shooting days left! So thankful!” According to reports Alex is set for an explosive exit in scenes which will air in the summer.

Alex Bain first arrived on the cobbles when he was just seven years old and played Peter Barlow’s (Chris Gascoyne) son. Simon’s mum Lucy had died from breast cancer and so Peter returned to Weatherfield with Simon. Lucy's dying wish was for her son to be with his father. Since his dad left the cobbles, Simon has since moved in with his legal mother Leanna Battersby (Jane Danson).

In 2011 the actor won the British Soap Award for Best Young Actor. He has had a string of controversial storylines during the 15 years he has starred in the soap.

Alex faced his own real life drama when he became a teenage dad in 2018. His girlfriend at the time gave birth to their daughter when he was just 17 years old and had only just sat his GCSE exams.

