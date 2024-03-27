ITV ‘axes’ two huge shows Significant Other and Deep Fake Neighbours Wars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ITV have reportedly axed two huge shows Significant Other and Deep Fake Neighbours Wars after just one series. Comedy show Significant Other, which starred Katherine Parkinson and Youssef Kerkour, was about two lonely neighbours who embark on a hesitant romance after drastic events bring them together.

The synopsis for the series Significant Other is as follows, “Sam’s (Youssef Kerkour) waiting to die, after swallowing a cabinet full of pills, when he’s interrupted by his neighbour, Anna (Katherine Parkinson) - she’s having a heart attack and needs to wait with him until help arrives. From this ill-fated first encounter, these two lonely neighbours, who have lost all faith in love, embark on a hilarious, obstacle filled relationship, and on the way discover that even when life seems to have passed them by, there are still surprises to be had.”

ITV has also reportedly axed another show after one series and that is the comedy impressions series, Deep Fake Neighbours Wars. Celebrities who were impersonated in the series that uses Deep Fake technology to turn the UK impressionists into huge stars include Kim Kardashian, Idris Elba, Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland.

In episode one of Deep Fake Neighbours Wars, Kim Kardashian’s neighbour Idris Elba restricts her access to the shared garden whilst Greta Thunberg is upset by Conor McGregor and Ariana Grande’s perennial Christmas decorations.