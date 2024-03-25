Celebrity Big Brother winner David Potts

Celebrity Big Brother winner David Potts could see his fame skyrocket in the coming months - with the show potentially being his big break.

The Ibiza Weekender star, who came into the public eye as the head rep on the reality TV series and its successor, Kavos Weekender, was announced as the winner of ITV's Celebrity Big Brother at the end of last week. Now, Potts has been given a firm chance by William Hill to be awarded hosting duties elsewhere on ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would not be the first time that a reality TV star breaks through into the world of daytime and primetime telly. The likes of Rylan Clark moved from X-Factor to becoming a regular feature on This Morning, popping up on the likes of Saturday Night Takeaway too.

According to bookies William Hill, there's a good chance that Potts, 30, finds himself on the likes of Good Morning Britain in the near future. The bookmaker have priced up Pott’s next moves after he won series 23 of Celebrity Big Brother - and he is 5/2 to host GMB anytime in 2024.

Other avenues that could be explored by the reality TV star are potential appearances in the next seasons of both either Dancing On Ice or Strictly Come Dancing.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: "David Potts clearly has his fair share of fans who have been left speculating on what his next television appearance will be having just won the most recent edition of Celebrity Big Brother. Notable selections include Potts to host an episode of Good Morning Britain anytime in 2024 at 5/2, while he is 10/1 to enter the jungle in this winter’s I’m A Celeb series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Should Potts look to explore alternative routes, he is 8/1 to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing this year and 11/2 to appear on Dancing On Ice."

Speaking after the show's conclusion, Potts said: "I genuinely didn’t think I was going to [win]. I like people, especially people who have the same energy as me, like Bradley for example, I gravitate towards them.