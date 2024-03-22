Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The last three weeks have been leading up to the final and now the Ibiza Weekender star David Potts has been crowed the winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2024. David has slayed everyday despite never wearing trousers but that hasn't stopped him becoming the nations favourite.

In the interview with the CBB presenters runner-up Nikita thanked fans for voting to keep him in the house and that he was so very "grateful". The Strictly professional dancer also discussed his "wonderful experience" with housemates Bradley and Colson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colson Smith has been evicted from the CBB house and has come in third place. Will Best asked the Coronation Street actor how he felt about leaving the house and reaching third place Colson replied "I'm absolutely delighted, its been an honour.

Louis Walsh has been evicted from the CBB house and has come in fourth place. Sitting down with the CBB hosts Louis revealed "I'm so glad to be out." The music manager shared that he was happy being back with Sharon Osbourne and he got on great with finalist Colson Smith.

The last woman standing Fern Britton has been evicted from the CBB house and has come in fifth place. Speaking to AJ Odudu and Will Best Fern discussed the beef with Nikita. The TV star explained we had a bit of a misunderstanding but its "all good now".

Celebrity Big Brother Live Final will see Colson Smith, David Potts, Fern Britton, Louis Walsh and Nikita Kuzmin all go head-to-head as AJ and Will crown one of them the winner of Celebrity Big Brother. Who wins? You decide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final five housemates spend their last evening saying farewell to Celebrity Big Brother. To celebrate, Big Brother has set up a fancy dinner in the living room. The housemates go around the table reflecting on their experience:

Colson Smith described his experience in the house and said: “the experience isn’t anything without the people and the housemates… this experience has kind of taught me to back myself, be kind to myself and be confident and be me…”

Fern teared up as she thanked everyone and said: “the most gracious, talented men I have ever known, and I want to thank you for the kindness you have shown me as the last woman standing… So, all that’s left to say is, may the best man win.

The housemates spend the rest of the evening dancing and singing the night away whilst reflecting in the diary room: Louis says to Big Brother, “We have had the time of our life in the Big Brother house… I was a bit wacky, a bit funny and had an opinion on everybody. I will never forget it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David notes, “It’s been a crazy ride, but don’t forget… Big Brother… slay. Slay every day.”

Celebrity Big Brother Live Final ITV1 and ITVX

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.