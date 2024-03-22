Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After three weeks of drama, fallouts and tears the Celebrity Big Brother final is finally here. The remaining contestants are Louis Walsh, David Potts, Fern Britton, Colson Smith and Nikita Kuzmin. But the question everyone wants to know is who will be crowned the winner?

AJ Odudu and Will Best will be presenting the live final on ITV1 from 9pm, “Who wins you decide.” However, there is an obvious favourite that we will be betting wins the series. Ibiza Weekender star David Potts has been revealed as the nation’s favourite Celebrity Big Brother contestant ahead of tonight’s final – while he is also the 4/9 favourite to win the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to BetVictor Casino data from social media platform X. Since the first Celebrity Big Brother episode launched on March 4, David has received the highest amount of positive social sentiment with 23%, with his likeable and outgoing nature seeming to have won over viewers, while also suggesting he could be set to claim victory tonight.

Sitting in second behind David is Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzmin on 22%, who earned plenty of plaudits from fans when selflessly putting himself up for eviction earlier this week, while Coronation Street’s Colson Smith rounds off the top three, having received 19% of positive social sentiment.

Of the remaining Celebrity Big Brother housemates in tonight’s final, Fern Britton sits fourth in the rankings on 16%, while Louis Walsh notably sits bottom of the pile with just 15% of positive social sentiment, with viewers seemingly not taking to his approach to life in the house. Despite being the least popular housemate, however, Louis is second favourite to win the series behind David at 9/4, with Nikita (8/1) in third and Colson (25/1) and Fern (35/1) following behind in the betting.