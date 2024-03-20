Watch more of our videos on Shots!

War - and peace - broke out in the Celebrity Big Brother house in tonight’s show, with housemates facing a double bluff, fake task. David Potts was told to start an argument - the others to avoid one.

Called to the diary room, David was given a secret mission: to start an argument with his fellow housemates. However, unbeknownst to the star, the mission was actually fake, and instead, Big Brother set a separate task for the other housemates; to avoid any arguments with David, “using any measure possible to de-escalate and quash any conflict”.

Meanwhile, housemates were split into two teams for the latest task, with Zeze Millz and Nikita Kuzmin as captains; to protect a set of balloons while bursting the opposing team’s balloons with a pin. A prize of a Chinese takeaway feast was at stake for the teams - the yellows led by Zeze with Marisha Wallace, Fern Britton and Bradley Riches and the reds, led by Nikita, featuring David, Louis Walsh and Colson Smith.

However, the bubble quickly burst for Fern, who fell over backwards banging her head. She was called to the diary room to explain what happened and had to sit out the rest of the game while she rested in the diary room chair. With Fern missing, team Nikita eliminated Louis from their team to even out the sides.

Nikita's team were finally victorious enjoying the spoils while Team Zeze were left disappointed, remaining in the bedroom discussing how much they would have enjoyed a takeaway a this stage of the game.

Away from the competition, gossip took centre stage in the kitchen with new favourite for the win, Louis, revealing to Colson and Fern how he is good friends with the Irish actor, Colin Farrell. “I know him very well as he auditioned for Boyzone and he told me he wanted to be an actor, I knew him from Dublin,” he told the pair.

Louis goes on to say of the actor’s audition: “I said ‘you can’t sing, I can’t give you the gig’ because I knew him very well. And he said to me ‘oh I wanna be an actor’ and I said ‘you’re wasting your f***ing time.’”

And more revelations came later, in the garden, as the housemates opened up to each other. Colson asked Louis about the proudest accomplishment of his working career, with Louis responding: “Honestly, I think I’m lucky to be still working. I think I’m lucky to have gotten a break originally with Boyzone, that started my life. Simon Cowell changed my life because I met him, I did so many things with him. I think I’m just lucky to be working, that’s absolutely true, and still getting away with it.”

When Nikita was asked to share his thoughts on what is more important, talent or ambition, he said having the drive to achieve was the special ingredient. “Ambition probably… talent can just get you to a certain point but when you don’t have that drive, when you don’t have that hunger, when you don’t have that love,” he said.

“A couple of years ago was not for me, if I was ever in a situation like this right now I’d just make a joke out of something, or I wouldn’t engage in it”.

He added: “I think because I had a really sh*t time at school, when I left school I just really protected my emotions, and I just kind of like, built a barrier and built a wall, and it was just jokes, or nothing. So it took time, definitely, there would’ve been years where I never would’ve had this conversation with any of you.”