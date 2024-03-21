The final five housemates from 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 have been chosen. Photo by ITV

The final five finalists for this year's 'Celebrity Big Brother' have been announced, as the last celeb to be evicted also left the house.

It comes after viewers of the show were left 'bamboozled' by Wednesday night's show (March 20) as they were expecting to see which celebrity had lost out on a place in the final. This is because during Tuesday's live eviction show, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best explained that not all the six housemates who were left in the house at that point would be making it to the final.

Lines were opened for fans to vote for the favourite to win the series, but these were to be frozen at 6pm on last night, with one final eviction taking place before the final. So, viewers expected to know who had been evicted when last night's show aired between 9pm and 10pm. However, the episode aired footage from Tuesday, as normal with the day-delay for non-live episodes.

Ahead of the eviction reveal in tonight's episode (Thursday March 21), the housemates were each visited by one of their friends and family from the outside world. But, it wasn't all smiles for everyone. So, just who is in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 final, who is the seventh housemate to be evicted from the house, and what happened when the celeb's loved ones visited them in the house? Read ahead to find out. Warning: this article contains spoilers!

What happened when loved ones visited the house 'Celebrity Big Brother' house?

Before the eviction was announced, the last six housemates were gathered on the sofas and Big Brother said: “This is Big Brother. Housemates, your time in the Celebrity Big Brother house has nearly come to an end. The past three weeks have seen you jockey for position in horse racing, enforce law and order at Big Brother’s police department, have your day in court and face a fairytale ending.”

Big Brother added: “But now it’s time for you to receive the ultimate reward. Big Brother will call one housemate at a time to make their way to the rendezvous.” David said: “I might cry now.” Colson replied: “I’m already crying.”

One by one each housemate headed to the rendezvous, a pretty garden, and awaited a surprise visit from a loved one. When they arrived, they had just one minute at the rendezvous while their fellow housemates watch on live from the lounge.

Louis was greeted by a famous friend - 80s popstar Sinitta - who told him: “I need to tell you a few home truths baby. . . . Louis, you're hilarious, but you're not nice." She also scolded him for being "mean" to his fellow celebs. Back in the main house, the other house mates speculated that she was likely to be joking. Sinitta also mock berated Louis for his lack of cleaning in the house overall. She exclaimed: "You cannot pick up a broom, a brush!"

David met his best friend Troy who told him "you've smashed it, I'm so proud of you". He then joked: "I told you I'd break in and see you." He also reassured David that all of his friends and family were fine.

Colson saw his mum, and immediately burst in to tears. She told him: "You're amazing, we're so proud of you. Love you so much." He told her: "I'm ready to come home." He added: "I'm having a good time, it's been great." The exchange had other housemates welling up back in the house. When he returned, he told everyone his mum was 'G.O.A.T', meaning 'Greatest Of All Time.

Fern was joined by her youngest daughter, Winnie Vickery. She said: "You've done so well. The cats miss you. I've had lots of paws to the face. . . . We're so proud of you. We've been coming to the evictions . . . You're doing really well mum. . . You haven't done anything to embarras me. Even if you don't win, you've done so well." Fern told the other celebs it had been "blissful" to see her.

Nikita saw his girlfriend Lauren Jaine. The pair cuddled and kissed throughout their minute together. She said: "I've missed you so much. I've been talking to your parents everyday. . . We're all so proud of you. You're doing so well." Watching on, Louis said: "It doesn't get any better."

Bradley was the last housemate to be called to the rendezvous garden . . . but there was a shock twist when he was sat on the bench waiting to see who would appear for him. . .

Who was evicted from the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house tonight?

The last celebrity to be evicted from the house prior to the final was Bradley. His shock eviction was announced when host AJ Odudu went to greet him in the rendezvous area and told him no friend or family member had come to visit him before delivering the devastating blow. Speaking after his eviction he said: "I've had the best time, thank you Big Brother" in the diary room.

The rest of the housemates watched on in horror. Bradley was then allowed back in to the house for a brief time to say his goodbyes and collect his belongings. After his departure, the remaining celebs were clearly still bewildered at the unexpected exit. Nikita said: "What the hell just happened!?" and David added: "That is awful", while Colson declared: "It's a f***ing cruel game, this."

Who are the 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 finalists?

The five CBB finalists are Louis, David, Colson, Fern and Nikita.

Voting for tomorrow’s Live Final has now reopened exclusively via the Big Brother app, with viewers being asked to vote for the housemate they want to win Celebrity Big Brother. The vote will close during tomorrow night’s show.