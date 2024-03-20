Celebrity Big Brother 2024 winner: Latest betting odds reveal who is most likely to win ITV reality TV show
Louis Walsh is the new favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother after a good week in the house for the former X Factor judge. Star Louis is among the final six housemates remaining, after a double eviction saw Marisha Wallace - who had been 6/4 favourite to go next - and then Zeze Millz, were ejected from the house on Tuesday night.
However, in a shock move, CBB host Will Best has also revealed there would be a backdoor eviction tonight, leaving five housemates to progress to Friday’s finale. In what could be more good news for Louis, Gambling.com has Bradley Riches as favourite to be the next to face eviction - which would put an end to the singing and dancing in the morning that has annoyed the pop manager.
The chances of soap star Colson Smith, who has spent time at the top of the winner market throughout the series, look to have all but gone, as he sits second favourite to leave the house, at 2/1. Fern Britton follows, at 4/1 to be evicted next, but having already survived three public votes, she now looks fairly secure for a place in the final.
Meanwhile, for those fancying a more out-there punt, it is 2/1 that Fern's former This Morning co-host, Phillip Schofield, makes a shock cameo in the CBB house, with a 3/1 shot that Colson's Corrie co-star Jack P Shepherd makes an appearance before the series ends.
Nikita Kuzman, who has clashed with Britton recently, is 3/1 for an early exit.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.