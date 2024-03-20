The latest betting odds for this year's Celebrity Big Brother have been released. Picture: ITV

However, in a shock move, CBB host Will Best has also revealed there would be a backdoor eviction tonight, leaving five housemates to progress to Friday’s finale. In what could be more good news for Louis, Gambling.com has Bradley Riches as favourite to be the next to face eviction - which would put an end to the singing and dancing in the morning that has annoyed the pop manager.

The chances of soap star Colson Smith, who has spent time at the top of the winner market throughout the series, look to have all but gone, as he sits second favourite to leave the house, at 2/1. Fern Britton follows, at 4/1 to be evicted next, but having already survived three public votes, she now looks fairly secure for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, for those fancying a more out-there punt, it is 2/1 that Fern's former This Morning co-host, Phillip Schofield, makes a shock cameo in the CBB house, with a 3/1 shot that Colson's Corrie co-star Jack P Shepherd makes an appearance before the series ends.