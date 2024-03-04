1 . Jade Goody

Jade appeared on the third series of Big Brother in 2002. She finished in fourth place, but she won a place in the nation's hearts. She returned to the UK Big Brother house five years later, but she found herself embroiled in a racism row which involved her Jo O’Meara, Danielle Lloyd, Jackiey Budden and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. The following year, 2008, she appeared on ‘Bigg Boss’, the Indian version of Big Brother. It was while taking part in this series that she found out she’d been diagnosed with cervical cancer. She returned to the UK and began treatment but the disease was soon diagnosed as terminal. She died on 22 March 2009, exactly one month after she married her husband Jack Tweedy. She left behind two children, Bobby and Freddie, who she shared with her ex-partner Jeff Brazier, who were just five and four at the time. Photo by Getty Images. Photo: Getty Images