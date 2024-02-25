Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Could Celebrity Big Brother be the opportunity for former friends and colleagues to reunite? It has been reported that the bosses of the show are keen to line up Sharon Osbourne for the upcoming series. If Sharon Osbourne does agree to take part, she could possibly be living under the roof of another potential housemate, none other than her friend and former X Factor panellist Louis Walsh.

Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh have remained friends but have not appeared on screen together in seven years, According to The Sun, a TV source told them that “Landing Sharon is a huge coup for the series- especially as she has a strong on-screen partnership with Louis.

“She isn’t afraid to say what’s on her mind and has a wealth of showbiz stories up her sleeves.

“She is guaranteed entertainment and sure to be a hit with viewers.”

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

Celebrity Big Brother stars on ITV1 on the 4 March.

Who are the Celebrity Brother rumoured housemates?

According to an ITV spokeswoman, housemates for Celebrity Big Brother are ‘purely speculation at the stage.’ However the rumoured housemates so far are believed to be Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of Catherine, Princess of Wales, Louis Walsh, former This Morning host Fern Britton and former Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. There is also speculation that Lauren Simon from The Real Housewives of Cheshire has been signed up to the show.

Before the latest speculation over Sharon Osbourne, the last rumoured celebrity housemate to be joining the show was Fern Britton. Before she was replaced by Holly Willoughby, she was on the sofa on This Morning with Phillip Schofield. If she does become a part of Celebrity Big Brother, it is hoped that she will have plenty of stories to tell about Phillip.

A source told The Sun that “She has a lot of stories to tell and she won’t hold back when it comes to her relationships with people like Phil.