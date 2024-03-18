Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next housemates to face the public vote in Celebrity Big Brother 2024 have been chosen and they are Fern Britton, Zeze Millz and Marisha Wallace. They will join Nikita Kuzmin who in Sunday’s episode (17 March) stepped forward to take the killer nomination. Marisha received four nominations from David, Fern, Colson and Bradley whilst Fern received four nominations from David Colson, Nikita and Marisha. As for Zeze, she received three nominations from Louis, Nikita and Bradley.

In tonight’s episode, the housemates of Celebrity Big Brother 2024 got to celebrate St Patrick’s Day (which took place on the 17 March 2024). They were woken to the vocals of Irish group B*Witched’s and their hit song ‘C’est La Vie,’ and discovered that the house had been decorated with orange and white balloons and green tinsel to celebrate the day.

To ensure that all the housemates were in the St Patrick’s Day mood, they were also treated to a keg filled with Guinness and an Irish stew, green tutus, waistcoats and top hats were also given to them. Whilst Louis watched on, David was in charge of preparing the stew.

After the St Patrick Day festivities, Big Brother called one housemate to go to the diary room. Fern is nominated by Colson who said:” you’re the only one I trust.” After she entered the diary room, Fern discovered a pot of gold with a red snake on top of it. Fern was then told by Big Brother that “Fern, you’ve just found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. That means you’ve been granted one wish, the biggest wish of all. You must choose one housemate to be evicted. St Patrick famously banished the snakes from Ireland, and now by finding the pot of gold, you have been selected to banish a housemate.”

Fern then was told that she had to place the red snake under the pillow of the housemate she wanted to relax. In the diary room, she said: "I have to say Louis." What Fern didn't know was that her task had a twist. Later on, whilst the housemates relaxed in the bedroom, they are told: “It appears St Patrick hasn’t driven out all the snakes… there is as slivery intruder in the bedroom, housemates must find it now.”

Fern, along with the housemates went to look for the snake, but it was Louis who found it on his bed. Before the nominations took place, Louis was called to the diary room and asked if he was feeling lucky on St Patrick's Day. He was told that a housemate chose him to be driven out of the house. However, Big Brother told him that luck was on his side as it was St Patrick's Day. He was given a four leaf clover and was granted immunity.

Louis then had to give his nominations and chose Bradley and Zeze as "we just don't click" and then said "I bet it was Zeze who put the snake in my bed." Colson chose Marisha and gave this as his reason why. “There’s been a couple of questionable things in the house in the past couple of days. Firstly at the kissing booth, her reasons for nominating Ekin-Su came across in a bit of a game playing.”