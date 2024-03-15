Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrity Big Brother presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best hosted Friday nights live double eviction. ITV viewers were voting for the housemate they wanted to save after Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, David Potts, Fern Britton, Levi Roots and Louis Walsh were all up for eviction.

However, it was Levi Roots and Ekin Su Cülcüloğlu who became the latest celebrities to be evicted from the Celebrity Big brother house. Levi Roots is the third celebrity to be evicted from the CBB house with Ekin Su Cülcüloğlu being the fourth.

In Friday night’s episode Ekin-Su and Marisha resolve their differences following last night's fall out. Speaking in the kitchen whilst washing the dishes Marisha asked how Ekin-Su was to which she said: “Do me one favour - just let it go.” Marisha admitted: “I’m going to let it go. But please can I just tell you that I’m sorry though.”

Housemates have to produce a podcast in today's challenge ‘Shed Talks’. Ekin-Su, Fern, Marisha and Zeze head to Big Brother’s shed as they ask ‘what makes women powerful?’ Zeze says, “I want to kick it off with this first statement - women concentrate on being attractive because we believe that attractiveness equals more success.

Reflecting on today’s task in the Diary Room, Louis thought the girls Shed Talk was better than Loose Women. Louis explained: “Zeze was wow. She was not predictable. She was not safe. She was brilliant. When I first came into the Big Brother house, I didn’t get Zeze.

As time went on, she revealed herself more and more. She’s not afraid to say anything. I do think she is the future of broadcasting. I saw the real Zeze today.” The favourite podcast presenters were David and Zeze who won a relaxing slumber party complete with facemasks and foot spas.

Elsewhere the Housemates play a game of toilet roll truth or dare. Rolling the toilet roll along the dining table and wherever it lands determines whether they have to do a truth or a dare. Ekin-Su wastes no time in daring Louis “to get up and twerk.” Colson also chose Louis and dared him to head upstairs and sing the chorus from ‘You Raise Me Up.’ Not surprisingly he didn't know the words so the housemates had to help him out and sing the song.

Celebrity Big Brother continues in ITV1 and ITVX from 9pm

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.