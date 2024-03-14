Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The five Celebrity Big Brother housemates to face the public vote ahead of Friday's live double eviction have been revealed - after shocking face-to-face nominations.

In tonight's episode housemates voted for who will face the third round of evictions after Lauren Simon and Celebrity lodger Sharon Osbourne exited the house earlier this week.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink

This is the first time in Celebrity Big Brother history that housemates have had to reveal their nominations in front of one another, with shocking betrayals and emotional scenes, including Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu left breaking down in tears after being nominated by Marisha Williams.

Here's everything you need to know about what happened in Big Brother tonight and who has been nominated for Friday night's eviction.

What happened in Celebrity Big Brother tonight?

It was all kicking off in the Celebrity Big Brother house, with the housemates heading to the kissing booth to make their face-to-face nominations. After deciding who they were going to nominate, housemates then had to seal their choice with a kiss.

Nominating Louis, Ekin-Su called her friend "lazy". Speaking about him in front of her fellow housemates, she shared: "My first nomination is going to be Louis. I just feel like Louis is a bit lazy and I prefer someone who is a team player. I would like him to be more practical with housework in the home. That's why I want to nominate Louis."

Tensions started to rise, with Fern nominating Ekin-Su by saying: "I don’t get you, you don’t get me." Continuing: "I sometimes feel like you’re wearing a mask…" adding: "It's mean.. but I feel like I don’t know the real you and that has disappointed me and disturbed me".

Louis, whilst making his decision to nominate Zeze said: "I’m not fake, I’m not acting. A lot of people here are.." He continued with his second nomination for David Potts adding: "I'm going to nominate David. He is fun, a nice guy and extremely loud. Very, very loud. I don't like loud all the time. I don't like show tunes all the time. I don't like Disney songs all the time."

How did Ekin-Su react to being nominated by Marisha?

Ekin-Su was left angry and breaking down in tears after being nominated by Marisha. She said: "That's not a reason. I knew this was gonna happen, this judging me because I’ve been on a f**king show before. You’ve been close to me this whole time, so you’ve been fake with me this whole time". Telling Marisha: "I actually don't want a kiss."

Things got heated, with the pair arguing after the nominations had taken place. Marisha asked Ekin-Su: "Why are you mad at me?" To which Ekin-Su replied, "What do you mean why?" Marisha said: "I had to nominate someone," Ekin-Su says, "but we're close", to which Marisha replies: "I know that we're close but I know that if you go, if you get nominated you will win." Ekin-Su said: "But that's not fair."

Marisha goes to the bedroom to console Ekin-Su who is sobbing into her teddy bear, she tells Ekin-Su, "I'm sorry, I'm so sorry, can you look at me?" Ekin-Su says: "You just reminded me of some people in my life and I thought I'll come here, no people's going to judge me, you were really close to me," Marisha replies: "I haven't judged you Ekin-Su." To which Ekin-Su replied: "So you're closer to Fern than me for instance, you could have mentioned other names."

She continued: "I don't want to say anything to hurt you, I just need some time". Adding: "I don't hate you, I'm just hurt it's normal". Ekin-Su gets up to leave telling Marisha: "Take the crown I don't even want to win anymore."

Ekin-Su then joins Marisha in the bathroom, telling her, "I don't think I can forgive you." Adding: "and I hope you win." She then composes herself before re-joining the housemates.

In the diary room Marisha, who had learnt about her nomination for Best Actress In A Musical at the Olivier Awards tells Big Brother sobbing: "I feel horrible, this is supposed to be the best day of my life and it's the worst, I kind of just want to go home. I've only known these people for a week and a half and I just want them to be okay, I want to be okay."

Celebrity Big Brother: who is up for eviction?

The housemates nominated for Friday's live double eviction are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, David Potts, Fern Britton, Levi Roots and Louis Walsh.

Louis received eight nominations from Bradley, Colson, David, Ekin-Su, Fern, Marisha, Nikita and Zeze. Ekin-Su received four nominations from Bradley, Fern, Marisha and Zeze. David, Fern and Levi all received two nominations. David was nominated by Levi and Louis. Fern was nominated by Ekin-Su and Nikita. Levi was nominated by Colson and David.

How to vote for Celebrity Big Brother

Voting for Friday night's double eviction opened after tonight's (March 14) episode aired. Viewers are asked to vote for the housemate they wish to save from eviction exclusively via the Big Brother app or ITV Celebrity Big Brother website.

Friday night will see five housemates up for the public vote. The pair who will be shown the door will then join AJ Odudu and Will Best live for an interview for Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV1 and you can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.