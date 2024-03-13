Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sharon Osbourne has left the building - the building in question being the Celebrity Big Brother house of course. And it was an emotional farewell with Sharon being described as ‘royalty’.

Reflecting on what the thought of the great Mrs O, some of the boys took to the diary room to share their thoughts. Piling onto the big chair, Nikita, Bradley and Colson revealed they each had been offered Sharon’s number. Bradley said: “She said last night she was giving me her number.” Colson replied: “She says when we get out we have to text her so that she has our number and then she’ll get in touch with us, so I think I’m just going to text and say Hi Sharon, it’s Colson and just never have a text back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the bedroom, Marisha spoke about Sharon’s impact, saying: “You know who was the original Kris Jenner? It’s Sharon Osbourne. She was the first one to really do that, with the family and make an empire like that.”

But it was the farewell tea party that saw not a dry eye in the house. After they walked in and saw a spread of Sharon’s ‘favourites’ of scones with all the trimmings, Levi told Sharon: “You’re royalty.”

Queen Sharon said: “I’ve had a great time, met new friends and I’m gonna watch you all on your paths… and may all your dreams come true.”

Sharon Osbourne has left the Celebrity Big Brother house. Picture: ITV

Fern is the first to deliver a speech to Sharon on her time in the house: “You’ve navigated a life that has been full of excitement and also tribulations and you’ve always emerged tremendously gracious and very well loved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the housemates take it in turns to stand up and deliver heartfelt speeches, things get emotional for Sharon, with Louis saying to her: “Stop crying, because you’re going to make me cry.”

Later that evening, it is finally time for Sharon to leave the Big Brother house. The housemates all give her a round of applause, shouting: “We love you Sharon.”

Speaking in the diary room of her experience, she says: “It’s just been so better than I could’ve ever imagined.”