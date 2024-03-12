Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It should be all about Celebrity Big Brother’s second live eviction, which is taking place tonight. The celebrities who are up for the public vote are Louis Walsh, Lauren Simon or Fern Britton. However, it could be Sharon Osbourne who dominates instead! As Celebrity Big Brother followers will know, the 71-year old was brought in as Big Brother’s lodger and was lucky enough to be given her own living quarters.

Before entering the house, Sharon Osbourne said she would only be able to be in the show for a short time as she needed to return to look after her husband Ozzy Osbourne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019. “I don’t want to stay away from Ozzy for too long. We’re incredibly close as a family.

“I can’t recall a time when I went a week without speaking to any of them. Through all our fights and feuds, we’ve maintained communication and this separation will undoubtedly be the longest.”

In last night’s episode (Monday 12 March), Sharon Osbourne was allowed to listen in to the housemates making their nominations (without their knowledge). Sharon was then allowed to save one of the nominated celebrities and she opted to save influencer Zeze Millz. However, no sooner had she saved her, then she was asked to replace with someone else. Sharon then opted for former This Morning presenter Fern Britton.

When is Sharon Osbourne leaving Celebrity Big Brother?