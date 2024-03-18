Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house last Friday. (Picture: Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Reality television personality Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu stirred up chaos this morning (18 March) when she abruptly canceled her appearance on ITV's Lorraine.

The 29-year-old reality TV star, who was the winner Love Island in 2020, was ousted from Celebrity Big Brother on Friday night. Following her eviction, she ignited a social media frenzy by alleging that the show misrepresented her behavior through editing.

As Lorraine Kelly previewed her upcoming segment on Good Morning Britain, she informed host Susanna Reid about Ekin-Su's sudden cancellation due to mysterious circumstances, prompting a subtle remark from Susanna.

Lorraine said: "She was supposed to join us, but no. We're trying to find out. She was genuinely unhappy; sometimes you think it's an act, but she was truly displeased."

Susanna alluded to Ekin-Su's claims and said: "This is why I prefer live TV because then you know what actually happened, and there's no blaming the edits," to which Lorraine concurred, "Yes, live is much better."

Ekin-Su's withdrawal followed a tumultuous appearance on Friday, where she clashed with Layton Williams post-her eviction from the Big Brother house. She put her unfavorable portrayal on the show down to editing, but Strictly Come Dancing star Layton refuted her claims and accused her of prolonging the heated argument with Marisha Wallace during Thursday's episode.

While some criticized the former Strictly star as a "bully" and compared his actions to what he faced during his tenure on the dance show, others supported him, labeling him the "voice of the people". Ekin-Su broke down in tears after Marisha nominated her face-to-face before retreating to her bed, with the 38-year-old musical star following to apologise.

Reflecting on the dramatic confrontation, where Ekin-Su branded the theater star as "fake", Layton expressed his unwavering support for Marisha.

Ekin said: "When Marisha nominated me, that revealed her true colors, showing she had been solely focused on winning the game."