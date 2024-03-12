Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Love Island stars Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have split after a seven month romance. The Mail Online reported that the couple have removed any trace of each other on social media after making the decision to end their romance last week.

A rep of Molly, 22, and Zachariah, 26, told the newspaper they have ended on 'good terms' and remain 'extremely close friends'. Social media influencer and theatre performer Molly met Zach when the pair filmed hit ITV2 show Love Island last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite Molly being dumped from the villa early in the series, she later returned to the show and the pair went all the way to the final, finishing in fourth place. A representative for the couple told MailOnline: "Love Island’s Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have made the decision to end their relationship in the last week.

Love Island stars Molly Marsh and Zach Noble have split after seven months. Picture: Molly Marsh/Instagram

"They both are still extremely close friends and will be supporting each other in their next ventures. The relationship has ended on good terms for both of them, and they wish nothing but the best for one another.

"They have both said, 'relationships don’t need to always end sour and sometimes parting as friends with the best memories is the best thing for everybody'."