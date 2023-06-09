This year’s Love Island cast will hope to follow in the footsteps of previous stars such as Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Dani Dyer and Ekin Su Culculoglu

Love Island instagram followers tracked

The popular dating programme is synonymous with propelling the cast members into new found internet stardom and many people are keen to keep up to date with the show's contestants after they leave the villa.

Notable examples of this from previous years include Pretty Little Thing’s creative director Molly Mae Hague, boxer Tommy Fury, actress Ekin Su Culculoglu and last season’s winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan. But who has the most followers on this year’s series of Love Island and how much has their following grown during their time in the villa? Here is everything you need to know. How many followers do the summer contestants of Love Island have?

Ruchee Gurung

Ruchee Gurung is hoping to find love in Mallorca this summer. (ITV)

Age: 24

Handle: rucheewawo

Followers on 9 June: 25,000

From: Sutton

What we know:

Ruchee Gurung is a beautician from Sutton who is hoping to find love in the villa this summer. She describes herself as “quite picky” and claims she can easily be put off by someone if she sees “red flags”.

Molly Marsh

Molly Marsh appearing on Love island, on ITVFrom Lifted EntertainmentLove Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVXPictured: Molly Marsh.

Age: 21

Handle: mollygracemarsh

Followers on 9 June: 81,400

From: Doncaster

What we know:

Molly Marsh is a 21-year-old stage performer and social media creator from Doncaster. She is the daughter of Janet Marsh who was formerly part of the cast of Coronation Street. Marsh enters the villa with the most followers and describes Love Island as a perfect opportunity for her to find someone.

Tyrique Hyde

Tyrique Hyde, a semi-pro footballer from Essex, joins the cast of Love island 2023. (Credit: ITV)

Age: 24

Handle: tyriquehyde

Followers on 9 June: 35,800

From: Essex

What we know:

Tyrique Hyde is a 24-year-old semi-professional footballer who plays for Lewes FC as a central midfielder. He formerly played for Dartford FC. His father Micah is famous for playing for Watford and he is also close friends with former Love Island finalist Toby Aromolaran. Hyde is deaf in one ear and was born with a hearing impairment.

George Fensom

Joker of the pack George Fensom will be bringing the laughs to the Love Island villa. (Credit: ITV)

Age: 24

Handle: georgefensom

Followers on 9 June: 11,300

From: Bedford

What we know:

George Fensom is a 24-year-old business development executive from Bedford. Fensom describes himself as a lively character who will bring good vibes to the ITV2 show. He said: “I’m always dancing, I’m always the one who wants to go out. My go-to dance move is what I call the Dad Dance.”

Catherine Agbaje

Catherine Agbaje, from Dublin, joins the 2023 summer cats of Love Island. (Credit: ITV)

Age: 22

Handle: catherine_agbaje

Followers on 9 June: 22,600

From: Dublin

What we know:

Catherine Adbaje is a 22-year-old commercial real estate agent from Dublin. She impressively has a degree and a masters in psychology and sociology. She follows in the footsteps of previous Irish contestants such as Maura Higgins, Dami Hope, Yewande Biala and Greg O’Shea.

Mehdi Edno

Mehdi Edno, 26, will bring the French passion to the Love Island villa this year. (Credit: ITV)

Age: 26

Handle: mehdiedno

Followers on 9 June: 9,462

From: London

What we know:

Mehidi Edno is a communications manager from Bordeaux who is now based in London. He has a masters degree in communications.

Ella Thomas

Model Ella Thomas is joining Love Island 2023 and has described herself as the "whole package". (Credit: ITV)

Age: 23

Handle: ellathomas_

Followers on 9 June: 24,500

From: Glasgow

What we know:

Ella Thomas is an award-winning model from Glasgow. She has previously starred as an extra in the Brad Pitt film World War Z and she has also appeared in the music video for Headie One and Burna’s Boys song Siberia.

Mitchel Taylor

Mitchel Taylor is a gas engineer fro Sheffield. (ITV)

Age: 26

Handle: mitcheltaylor_

Followers on 9 June: 21,100

From: Sheffield

What we know:

Mitchel Taylor is a 26-year-old gas engineer from Sheffield. He claims he is going on Love Island as he is ready to “settle down and find the one.”

Jess Harding

Jess Harding is joining the Love Island villa for the show's tenth series. (Credit: ITV)

Age: 22

Handle: jesshardingox

Followers on 9 June: 48,000

From: London

What we know:

Jess Harding is a London based beauty clinic owner from West London. She describes herself as someone with a big personality and a “heart of gold.”

Andre Furtado

Age: 21

Handle: dre.furtado

Followers on 9 June: 13,000

From: Dudley

What we know:

Andre Furtado is a 21-year-old business owner who has recently finished University. He currently runs a fashion brand and he is fluent in Portuguese.

The bombshells

Love Island is synonymous for producing twists and turns and many of those are caused by the introduction of bombshells.

Here are the late arrivals in the Love Island villa

Zachariah Noble

Zachariah was the first bombshell to enter Love Island. (ITV)

Age: 25

Handle: zachariah_noble97

Followers on 9 June: 9,583

From: South London

What we know:

Zachariah Noble was the first bombshell of the 2023 summer series and he is a basketball player and a personal trainer from London. He is the younger brother of DJ Snoochie Shy.

Whitney Adebayo

New Love Island bombshell Whitney

Age: 25

Handle: whitbrownsx

Followers on 9 June: 5,635

From: London

What we know:

Whitney Adebayo is a 25-year-old entrepreneur and she is the first female bombshell of the 2023 summer series. She describes herself as the life and soul of the party and claims she will bring good vibes to the villa.

Sammy Root

Sammy Root is the third bombshell of the series. (YouTube)

Age: 22

Handle: sammyroot_

Followers on 9 June: 2,552

From: Kent

What we know: