The upcoming season of the popular dating show on ITV marks its 10th installment, with broadcaster Maya Jama at the helm as the presenter for the first time during the summer series. Jama took over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore during for the show's previous winter edition in South Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Series 10 of Love Island will once again see the singles form pairs and compete in challenges designed to measure their compatibility. To avoid being tossed out of the villa, each competitor must stay in a relationship, with the victorious couple earning £50,000.

But where is this series be set as the show moves on from its usual home? And what does the new house have in store for viewers - and contestants? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Where is the new villa?

Love Island 2023: All the Londoners in this year's summer cast

The home for the 10th series is once again set in the green and rugged landscape of Mallorca’s east coast. The property is located in a picturesque rural estate near the charming town of Sant Llorenc, at the foot of a hill.

The villa used for the latest season is the same one the was used as the backdrop for 2022's summer series. So expect the islanders to once again arrive through a huge chrome heart that sits at the front of the building and leads to the front entrance along a wooden walkway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bedroom is on the ground floor of the villa and has a selection of double beds, similar to formerr former locations of the programme. Instead of lining them up in a row, the show has a number of beds facing each other for a more ‘communal’ vibe.

The girls’ dressing area leads out to an enclosed sun terrace with in-water sun loungers, which overlooks the infinity pool. A pop art theme runs throughout the property, with eye-catching neon lighting and a rose-gold kitchen placed outside. A variety of seating places with yellow, blue, and pink accents are found throughout the garden.

How was it designed?

Ahead of last year's summer show, Mike Spencer, the show’s executive producer, said the property was chosen in December 2021, with renovations beginning in January.

“It’s the first time, I think, that we’ve designed it more editorially,” Spencer said of the choice to add more secluded outside locations. “We know how many chat areas we need, we know you want those places you can sneak off to.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He went on to say that the islanders’ favourite gathering spot, the fire pit, is now more of an "arena" for the show’s most dramatic moments: dumpings and new arrivals.

Why did the villa change in 2022?

Love Island's previous villa location reportedly became unavailable for the 2022 summer series when it was sold for €3 million (£2.59 million) - forcing the show’s producers to explore elsewhere. Kevin Lygo, managing director of ITV's media and entertainment, said Love Island was moving to a "marvellous" new house in an apparent attempt to revitalise the show.

“We didn't own [the last property]. We rented it and we are choosing a new house for this summer so that is all secrecy,” Lygo told PA Media.

When can I watch it?