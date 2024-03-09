Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is nothing I love more than a weekend of pampering. Most of us don’t seem to have enough time in the week so Saturdays and Sundays are the perfect time to set aside some much needed time especially as it's Mother's Day on March 10. To make your life even easier we have scoured the internet for the best and newest beauty products available to shop in store and online.

Skincare - Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser

We love a dupe and Molly-Mae Hague has shared one of the beauty products she swears is the perfect dupe for her favourite Tatcha moisturiser and it's just £11.99 from LookFantastic. In her recent YouTube video, the former Love Island Star told her subscribers she had found a dupe for The Dewy Skin Cream from Tatcha and it was “fricking insane” adding, “this is not to say that Tatcha is not incredible because it is, but this is for my girls that want a more affordable product.”

Molly-Mae Hague has shared one of the beauty products she swears is the perfect dupe for her favourite Tatcha moisturiser (Credit Molly-Mae Hauge YouTube/LOOKFANTASTIC)

The dewy cream retails for £67 making the Aveeno cream an incredible 82% less. Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser £11.99 promises to instantly hydrate sensitive skin. With antioxidant-rich feverfew and nourishing prebiotic oat to help quench dry skin and lock in moisture for up to 24 hours.

Haircare - Josh Wood Miracle System

The new ‘expensive brunette’ hair colour trend has seen all the celebrities switching up their hair colour and with the warmer weather just around the corner, there’s no better time for a fresh new look. Give your hair the love and care it deserves with a luxurious revamp from Josh Wood Colour.

The Miracle System, £28.90 gives you luxury salon quality and expertise to your home. (Josh Wood Haircare)

The Miracle System, £28.90 gives you luxury salon quality and expertise to your home. In just three simple steps, you can now nourish your hair with a nutrient-packed formula clinically proven to prevent damage and achieve healthier hair with long-lasting shine. More than a permanent hair colour with 100% grey coverage, this conditioning product infuses Vitamins B3 and B5, as well as Omega 3 & 6, for an enriching ammonia-free product ensuring up to 62% less breakage.

Makeup - Makeup Revolution Skin Silk Serum Foundation

Celebrity makeup artist Hannah Martin has been raving about the new Skin Silk Serum Foundation from Makeup Revolution £10.99. It's available in eight different shades and 89%* agreed this foundation gives skin a healthy glow.

BRAND NEW Skin Silk Serum Foundation £10.99 (Makeup Revolution)

In a video shared on Instagram Hannah showed off her how glowing skin after trying out the foundation. She wrote in the caption: “It’s lightweight, medium coverage and looks and feels like skin. I’d recommend this if you love all the recent skin tint launches but can’t take anything too dewy as this dries down a little more matte. It really is gorgeous.”