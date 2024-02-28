Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spring will soon be upon us which means as well as daffodils blooming, Mother’s day is just around the corner. This year Mother’s Day is on Sunday March 10, so with just over a week to go, it’s time to start planning what you are going to buy.

The easiest and boring answer is a bunch of flowers. As a mother, I agree flowers are always well received but the more thoughtful and personal gifts mean so much more to us. And I’m not talking about handmade cards or pictures or finger paintings - yes we do love them. But on Mother’s Day we want real presents from real shops that are just for us.

Whether your mum is a foodie or loves a glass of wine or just prefers to be pampered, we have all the gift ideas you need this Mother’s Day. Just don’t forget the card.

5 Mother's Day Gift ideas mums really want you to buy

Loungewear - There’s nothing better than relaxing in our loungewear and Boux Avenue have just launched a new And real….collection. Our absolute fave is the Khaki Green Ribbed Modal Set £28. Super soft and cosy perfect for lazy Sundays and chilling out on the sofa with the family.

Personalised Jewellery - The perfect gift for mums or mums-to-be would be the Dubai initial necklace £30 in gold/silver or Birthstone ring £30 from Prya is an elegant gift that mums can keep forever.

Wine, Please - A glass of fizz or better yet a bottle is a great gift for mum. Hattingley Valley has a great selection of gift sets to choose from including the special Mother’s day luxury gift set which includes a full size bottle of wine, champagne and candle set £85.

Sweet Treats - Treat your mum to the ultimate night in with a hamper form Virginia Hayward. The ‘Mum’s Night In’ hamper £29.99 includes sweet treats like GNAW Mixed Chocolate Buttons and Love Popcorn Cocoa Crisp.

Beauty Gift sets - Boots and Look Fantastic have both launched money saving beauty sets for Mother’s Day. The Boots We Appreciate You Mothers Day Beauty Box £45 and included 18 full and travel size products. The contents are worth over £250 so this is an amazing deal. Look Fantastic Mother’s Day Beauty Edit £60 and has £200 worth of products inside.