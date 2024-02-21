Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I think it’s safe to say that most of us love nothing better than coming home, getting out of our day clothes and straight into loungewear or PJs. Boux Avenue have just launched a new ‘And Relax…’ collection of loungewear sets and after seeing the pics I had to give it a go - for research purposes obviously.

Boux Avenue first launched in London 2011 and has since opened more stores nationwide. I have been a fan of their underwear and pyjama sets since day one. Not only do they look pretty but they are comfortable too and affordable, and in many stores they also do fittings.

The new ‘And Relax….’ collection consists of everyone's favourite ribbed seamless underwear (the comfiest you will find anywhere), supersoft fleece lounge sets, luxe modal nightwear (the fabric of the season), stylish sweats and comfy, lightwear borg designs. They are in sizes 6 to 18, and prices are from £14 to £55.

Are the Boux Avenue Loungewear sets worth buying?

Ribbed seamless strawberry embroidered bralette - Ivory Mix £24.00 and matching thong £16 (Boux Avenue)

This set comes in four designs: simple, lace trim, cherry or strawberry embroidered. They look super cute and fit nicely. I tried the strawberry in size large which fit comfortably but think I should have sized down for a tighter fit to give a bit more support to my bust. The thong again fits nicely and as a set looks pretty cute.

I absolutely fell head over heels in love with this set. Let’s be honest, looking sexy in a pyjama set isn’t easy but these made me feel stylish and chic. The set is more of a soft pale sage green colour than an army khaki green - as you know I am obsessed with green right now. But the ribbed material also gave it a luxe feel. I didn’t want to take them off and will be buying them in pink too - will be suggesting they make them in pale blue and lilac too.

Boux lounge oversized sweat jumper - Khaki £38.00 and matching joggers £38 (Boux Avenue)

I am definitely more of a PJ style loungewear girl than a jogger set but I was actually impressed with this one. Again the colour is more sage green (automatic tick) but what I couldn't believe was how soft the material felt against my skin. I’d probably wear this more as separates rather than a complete set. But then again if it’s a rainy day and I had no plans it seems it would be a good choice to wear the set and chill on the sofa watching movies all day.