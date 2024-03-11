Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Molly Smith has reportedly signed a six figure deal with US supplement brand Alani Nutrition. Just weeks after winning £50,000 on Love Island All Stars with Tom Clarke, the influencer is now following in the footsteps of Hollywood A-Listers.

Molly announced the news on her Instagram with a video clip of her wearing a neon pink swimsuit and enjoying drinks from the Alani Nu range whilst Madonna’s hit Material Girl played in the background.

Molly captioned the post: “What an honour it is to announce that I am @alaninutrition new UK ambassador! As a fitness enthusiast, partnering with this incredible global brand is so exciting, if you’re passionate about fitness and wellness you need to check them out.”

Speaking to the Mail Online a source said: 'Molly is absolutely thrilled to have signed with Alani Nu. She's the first Love Island star to be recruited by a big US company, who have worked with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

“She loves the way she looks in the campaign imagery and video… she's never felt sexier after winning Love Island as well as now having the opportunity to collaborate with big brands.”

Kim Kardashian worked with the brand in 2023. The wellness company recently partnered with Emily Ratajkowski and fitness influencer Whitney Simmons. Alani Nu features a range of health and fitness products from Protein shakes and bars to energy drinks and capsules.