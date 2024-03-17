Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today's Celebrity Big Brother confirmed what many viewers were thinking - Louis Walsh is the 'most evil' housemate. His gleeful role-playing came on the day Nikita Kuzmin was given a "killer" nomination, meaning he will face an eviction vote this week.

The housemates had a shopping task today as the house was turned into Wicked Big Brother’s kingdom. They had to follow strict rules and conquer all the challenges they were given to prove they have hearts, brains and courage. Firstly, they had to order themselves from "good" to "evil". Louis was positioned as the most evil housemate. When asked by Big Brother what the most wicked thing he had ever done it, he replied: “Inflict a lot of bad pop songs on the public.”

As the two most ‘evil’ Housemates, Louis and Zeze Millz started to reign over the twisted fairytale kingdom, spending the day ruling from the tower upstairs and leaving only to address their subjects. And later came the twist of the killer nomination.

During the task the evil rulers feasted on a gluttonous diet while the rest of the housemates ate gruel and bread. All the housemates wore fairytale fancy dress and tidied the house.

Louis and Zeze had to choose who they believed were the most ‘brainless’ housemates, and opted for Nikita Kuzmin, David Potts and Bradley Riches.

The came Wicked Big Brother’s tea party. Big Brother asked each of the housemates a question and the answer matched an evil meal on the table. The housemates had to answer the question and finish the meal on their plate - but the evil meals were hardly the tastiest, including as they did pate and korma mackerel cakes and scones consisting of wasabi, quark cream, beetroot and shrimp.

Louis and Zeze were chosen as the evil rulers - but could not even get along with each other. Zeze said to Louis: “Now we must decide who are the three most heartless subjects. Unfortunately, we can’t pick you.” - and Louis replied: “I’d have put you in.” Zeze said: “Brilliant. So, who do we want to choose? I think we choose the three that haven’t done anything and come up with a reason - that’s fair.”

For the final part of the task, a test of courage, evil step-Big Brother gathered housemates at the toadstools and said: “Subjects, between yourselves you must now decide which one of you must bravely face the next public vote by receiving a killer nomination. Evil rulers Louis and Zeze, you do not put your name forward. This game is about courage.”

Go beyond just reading the story - sign up for the National World newsletter Nikita was the name put forward - other housemates are likely to be nominated tomorrow and then face eviction on Tuesday, following Ekin-Su and Levi Roots who left on Friday night. Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith was the first to go, followed by Lauren Simon, and Sharon Osbourne has also finished her sting as a lodger.