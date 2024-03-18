When does 'Celebrity Big Brother 2024' end? Final date plus the latest Celeb Big Brother odds for the winner
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 house mates have already been in the famed 'Big Brother' house for two weeks.
As always, the series has seen the celebs reveal personal information which has caused quite a stir, both inside the house and outside the house. First Gary Goldsmith spoke about his niece Kate Middleton, then Sharon Osbourne talked about why she was furious with Simon Cowell and, more recently, Louis Walsh branded former X-Factor contestants 'Jedward' as vile.
This morning, the first evictee from the house, past 'Love Island' winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu cancelled her appearance on ITV's 'Lorraine' at last minute after igniting a social media frenzy by alleging that the show misrepresented her behavior through editing.
So, when exactly does 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 end, and what are the latest odds for the winner? Here's all you need to know.
When is the 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 final?
The 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 final will air on Friday March 22. The show will be live at 9pm on ITV 1 and ITV X. The show will finish at 10.30pm.
Of course, we don't know any of the details of the final yet, as it will partly depend what happens with the celebrities this week, but what we do know is that hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will announce the person who will become ITV's first Celebrity Big Brother winner, and also look back at some of their best bits.
What are the latest 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 winner odds?
Louis Walsh is the new favourite with BetVictor Casino to win this year’s edition of Celeb Big Brother. The former X-Factor judge was considered a big outsider to win the show in the opening few episodes but has seen his odds in the outright winner market change from 33/1 last week into 2/1 favouritism.
Walsh has now overtaken previous favourite Nikita Kuzmin (11/5) in the betting, with Colson Smith (7/2) rounding off the top three.
Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, said: “The start of the final week in the Celebrity Big Brother house has seen a new housemate snatch the favourite tag ahead of Friday’s concluding episode, with Louis Walsh our new frontrunner to win the series.
“Walsh was as high as 33/1 in the outright winner market last week but has been backed all the way into 2/1 as of Monday afternoon, making him the narrow favourite ahead of Nikita Kuzmin (11/5). Colson Smith is third in the betting at 7/2, with David Potts (8/1) also not out of the question.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.