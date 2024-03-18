Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 house mates have already been in the famed 'Big Brother' house for two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning, the first evictee from the house, past 'Love Island' winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu cancelled her appearance on ITV's 'Lorraine' at last minute after igniting a social media frenzy by alleging that the show misrepresented her behavior through editing.

So, when exactly does 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 end, and what are the latest odds for the winner? Here's all you need to know.

When is the 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 final?

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 final will air on Friday March 22. The show will be live at 9pm on ITV 1 and ITV X. The show will finish at 10.30pm.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the final of ITV's 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024. Image: ITV

Of course, we don't know any of the details of the final yet, as it will partly depend what happens with the celebrities this week, but what we do know is that hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will announce the person who will become ITV's first Celebrity Big Brother winner, and also look back at some of their best bits.

What are the latest 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 winner odds?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Walsh is the new favourite with BetVictor Casino to win this year’s edition of Celeb Big Brother. The former X-Factor judge was considered a big outsider to win the show in the opening few episodes but has seen his odds in the outright winner market change from 33/1 last week into 2/1 favouritism.

Walsh has now overtaken previous favourite Nikita Kuzmin (11/5) in the betting, with Colson Smith (7/2) rounding off the top three.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, said: “The start of the final week in the Celebrity Big Brother house has seen a new housemate snatch the favourite tag ahead of Friday’s concluding episode, with Louis Walsh our new frontrunner to win the series.