Two housemates have been evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house - being shown the door just days before Friday's finale.

During Sunday's "evil" episode, Louis Walsh made sure that Nikita Kuzmin would be in the mix by giving the dancer a "killer" nomination, and he was joined in the public vote by television Fern Britton, YouTuber Zeze Millz and American actress and singer Marisha Wallace.

And after the vote Marisha and Zeze left the house.

Earlier the housemates were given a "court" task and some had to stand trial for their behaviour. Marisha was accused of game playing, while reality TV personality David Potts was accused of noise pollution and finally Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches was accused of cowardice.

Doing little to dispel the notion that Big Brother contestants are not the sharpest, Coronation Street's Colson Smith had to ask Big Brother what cowardice is.

The rest of the housemates assumed the roles of the defence and prosecution. Big Brother said: “This is Lord Chief Justice Big Brother. Every court needs a powerful and impartial judge. Someone who makes firm decisions and won’t apologise for them.”

Big Brother adds, “Please rise for The Right Honourable Judge Simon.” Housemates applauded as former housemate Lauren Simon walked in.

After the defence and prosecution were heard for the three, Lauren made her judgement - and put Marisha and David in Big Brother’s jail. Zeze, Fern and Colson joined them.

Fern played a central role in the episode. Viewers saw her emotionally confess to the house that she had secretly placed a snake on Louis' pillow, meaning she wanted him out, and also an uncomfortable conversation between Fern and Nikita, in which age came up.

The housemates were playing a game on the sofas. Fern poured Nikita a drink and said: “You and I get on alright when we’re playing games. Can I tell you? How old are you now?”

After Nikita replied 26, Fern said: “When you’re 66, you’ll have exactly the same brain which is why you have to understand that I’ve still got a 26-year-old brain.

Nikita said: “I’m a bit confused about this.”

Fern replied: “You shouldn’t be confused. You never change your brain. Everything is hilarious - all bum jokes, all c**k jokes. Everything is still as it is when you’re 66.”

Nikita was left perplexed and said: “Are we having a beef? What’s happening?”

Fern said “I’m just saying never look at an old person and think they’re old. We’re still in our heads 26. When you said to me the other day, you were very sweet. ‘I like your stripy top, stripes are in fashion Fern.’ Bless you, you were passing me a compliment but also saying ‘actually they’re in fashion’ as if it was a surprise to me. It wasn’t a surprise.”

As Zeze raised her eyebrows behind a glass, Nikita walked off, clearly perturbed.