Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is almost at the finish line, with fans now in the process of choosing their winner.

The final week has seen no shortage of drama in the famous house, with clashes between Nikita and Fern, the double eviction of Zeze and Marisha, and Louis' luck of the Irish in gaining immunity. But here's one twist that fans have been left confused about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During Tuesday's live eviction show, viewers watched as hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best explained that not all of the saved housemates would be making it to the final this Friday (March 22). Lines were opened for fans to vote for the favourite to win the series, but these were to be frozen at 6pm on Wednesday, with one final eviction taking place before the final.

Many expected to see which celebrity had lost the vote and would be kicked out of the house on last night's episode (March 20). But some were left confused after the episode aired footage from Tuesday, as normal with the day-delay for non-live episodes.

One fan took to X (formerly Twitter), saying: "Swear they said about shock eviction tonight?! Late & Live just said they’re already out and it’ll be revealed tomorrow. We’ve been bamboozled by CBB"

Scenes including Tuesday's evictees Zeze and Marisha were included, up until they left the house. AJ then revealed to Late and Live viewers on Wednesday night's episode that an as-yet-unknown housemate had indeed been evicted that evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also said that the identify of the housemate, who is currently "in hiding", will be revealed on Thursday night's episode. The normal livestream was also cancelled so that the evicted housemate could make their exit without any spoilers.

Who is left in the Celebrity Big Brother house?

Following Marisha and Zeze's eviction on Tuesday, six housemates were left all believing that they were secure finalists for the show. Those housemates were David, Nikita, Louis, Fern, Bradley and Colson.