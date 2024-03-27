Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ITV star Lorraine Kelly touched the hearts of viewers across the country after serving as celebrant in a televised same-sex wedding.

Gavin and Luke, from Wales, appeared on the presenter's eponymous ITV show for their wedding, with Lorraine Kelly herself acting as celebrant. The pair tied the knot in the studio itself, before heading to a nearby venue where the happy couple were joined by family and friends.

Their wedding comes on the 10th anniversary of the first same-sex wedding in the UK. After legislation was passed through government, John Coffey and Bernardo Marti were the first to wed, getting married on the stroke of midnight in a ceremony at Mayfair Library. Plenty of others followed just moments later, having made arrangements to get married as soon as possible.

Opera singer Alfie Boe also serenaded the couple as part of the TV ceremony. Luke and Gavin walked in wearing colour co-ordinated pink and tan suits, with their respective mothers in their arms.

Speaking to pair at the ceremony, Lorraine said: "You both look very handsome. It's a real privilege to be here for your wedding and show that love is love."

The pair exchanged their own vows and the rings were exchanged, before Lorraine officially married the happy couple. There was barely a dry eye in the room as the couple shared an emphatic kiss on-camera.

Lorraine said: "If you could both put the rings on each other's fingers that would be lovely - it's gorgeous. In front of your loved ones and the whole country I pronounce you husband and husband.

"I can't thank you enough for sharing your day with us, it's lovely. It has been a real honour."

On social media, viewers all shared their well-wishes for the newlyweds - although some also called into question Lorraine's "technicolour" dress. Aaron Grimshaw-Sparks said: "It’s so refreshing to see a wedding, especially a gay wedding on morning TV. Thank you Lorraine for helping us celebrate 10 years since it was all legalised in the UK."

@metalgurugirl tweeted: "This is so lovely. Luke and Gavin are bloody adorable."