ITV set to bring back iconic home makeover show '60 Minute Makeover' 10 years after it was last on TV screens
ITV is rumoured to be about to revive lengendary home makeover show '60 Minute Makeover'.
Bosses at the channel are said to be keen to bring the show back to our screens after the success they had with the revival of 'Big Brother' last year.
The interior design series, which first began two decades ago in 2004, saw a top team of decorators and home remodelling experts redecorate several rooms in people's homes in just one hour. There work was overseen by hosts Claire Sweeney and Terri Dwyer. The key element to the show was that the person who's house was given a makeover had no idea that it was happening - so it was a complete surprise when they returned to their address to find a TV crew waiting for them. The home owner was usually nominated by a relative or friend for a secret visit by the team, and they were the person who took them away from their home for an hour so the team could get to work. On returning, the shocked owners were given a tour of their remodelled rooms by the host. The home owner chosen to receive a home makeover was often a well-deserving person, often in need of help due to illness or difficult times.
There were often lots of tears when the makeover was revealed - although viewers were sometimes unsure if these were tears of happiness or tears of sadness as the home owner had no say in the design choices that were made.
During its original run, '60 Minute Makeover' was extremely popular with viewers, who loved having a nosy in other people's houses. It ran for 10 years on ITV and broadcast over 600 episodes. It then came to an end in late 2014, but the series was briefly revived by the Quest Red channel for 20 more episodes in 2018, with pop singer and reality star Peter Andre as the main presenter.
According to TV Zone, 60 episodes have been made for the upcoming reboot of the show, which will return to its home on ITV, is expected to air in the usual daytime slot of the original series.
Due to its popularity, the series was also broadcast around the world, with episodes eventually being seen across four continents. In Europe, episodes were shown in Ireland, the Netherlands, and Spain, while the United States and China both chose it for primetime broadcasts on international channels. Australia and New Zealand kept the series in a daytime slot.
Fans of the show took to X to express their excitement at the proposed comeback. One person called for other popular noughties shows to other be brought back to our screens. They said: "I literally think that’s why everyone’s so miserable now. There’s no balance - bring back 'Take Me Out', 'Come Dine With Me', '60 Minute Makeover', 'Snog, Marry, Avoid', 'Airline', 'World’s Strictest Parents!!!!".
Another person said that it would be an "elite" decision to bring back the show. One more said that they "cherished" the show during its original run and would love to see it return.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.