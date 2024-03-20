Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emmerdale Spoilers ahead: It’s a never ending back and forth of will they won't they between everyone's favourite Emmerdale couple Paddy Kirk (Dingle) and Mandy Dingle.

Paddy played by Dominic Brunt first arrived in Emmerdale back in 1997 and after falling for Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) the couple married in 1999 but after a rocky relationship eventually split. But things are looking up for the pair who, after Mandy returned to the Dales, have rekindled their romance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week viewers watched Paddy kiss ex-wife Chas Dingle as he was supporting her through her breast cancer diagnosis. He was quick to confess what he had done to Mandy but she was stunned into silence.

In scenes airing this week Paddy will propose to Mandy. After feeling disheartened over his future with Mandy his friends Liam Cavanagh, Marlon Dingle and Tom King encourage him to come up with a grand romantic gesture.

Meanwhile over at the salon Amelia Spencer appoints herself as Mandy’s fairy godmother and gives her a makeover. Mandy dresses up as Cinderella and when Paddy hears of this he decides now is the time to get all dressed up himself and get down on one knee. What will Mandy say and will it be a fairytale ending?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.