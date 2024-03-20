Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The BAFTA TV Award nominations have been announced with Netflix series The Crown leading the way after being shortlisted in eight different categories. Dominic West has been nominated as Leading Actor for his portrayal of Prince Charles in the series based on the Royal Family. Elizabeth Debicki has been nominated for Supporting Actress for her role as Princess Diana in the final series.

Black Mirror have seven nominations, Happy Valley, Slow Horses and The Sixth Commandment all have six. The Last of Us, The Long Shadow and Succession have five nominations. We may even see David and Victoria Beckham receive an award after their viral ‘David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing in Beckham’ moment has been nominated in the Memorable Moments category and will be voted for by the public.

The BAFTA Television Awards will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and take place on Sunday 12 May.

BAFTA TV Full List of Nominations

Comedy Entertainment The Graham Norton Show - BBC One Late Night Lycett - Channel 4 Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max Would I Lie To You? - BBC One

Current Affairs Inside Russia: Traitors And Heroes (Storyville) - BBC Four Putin Vs The West - BBC Two Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Dispatches) - Channel 4 The Shamima Begum Story (This World) - BBC Two

Daytime Loose Women and Men production team - ITV Lorraine - ITV Make It At Market - BBC One Scam Interceptors - BBC One

Drama Series The Gold - BBC One Happy Valley - BBC One Slow Horses - Apple TV+ Top Boy - Netflix

Entertainment Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas - Apple TV+ Later... With Jools Holland - BBC Two Michael Mcintyre's Big Show - BBC One Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

Entertainment Performance Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - ITV Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One Hannah Waddingham, The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett - Channel 4 Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max

International The Bear - Disney+ Beef - Netflix Class Act - Netflix The Last Of Us - HBO/ Sky Atlantic Love & Death - ITVX Succession - HBO/ Sky Atlantic

Female Comedy Performance Bridget Christie, The Change - Channel 4 Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops - BBC One Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary - Disney+ Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers - Sky Atlantic Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary - Disney+ Taj Atwal, Hullraisers - Channel 4

Factual Entertainment Celebrity Race Across The World - BBC One The Dog House - Channel 4 Endurance: Race To The Pole - Channel 5 Portrait Artist Of The Year - Sky Arts

Leading Actor Brian Cox, Succession - HBO/ Sky Atlantic Dominic West, The Crown - Netflix Kane Robinson, Top Boy - Netlix Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project - Sky Max Steve Coogan, The Reckoning - BBC One Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Leading Actress Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us - HBO/ Sky Atlantic Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly - ITVX Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley - BBC One Sharon Horgan, Best Interests - BBC One

Live Event Coverage The Coronation Concert - BBC One Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance - BBC One

Male Comedy Performance Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three David Tennant, Good Omens - Prime Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops - BBC One Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou - Netflix Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max Mawaan Rizwan, Juice - BBC Three

Short Form Mobility - BBC Three The Skewer: Three Twisted Years - BBC iPlayer Stealing Ukraine's Children: Inside Russia's Camps - Vice News Where It Ends - BBC Three

Limited Drama Best Interests - BBC One Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix The Long Shadow - ITV The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Factual Series Dublin Narcos - Sky Documentaries Evacuation - Channel 4 Lockerbie - Sky Documentaries Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland - BBC Two

Single Documentary David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived - Sky Documentaries Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family - ITV Hatton - Sky Crime Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man Of Paris - Netflix

News Coverage Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza: Israel And Hamas At War - Channel 4 Sky News: Inside Myanmar - The Hidden War - Sky News Sky News: Israel-Hamas War - Sky News

Reality TV Banged Up - Channel 4 Married At First Sight - E4 My Mum, Your Dad - ITV Squid Game: The Challenge - Netflix

Scripted Comedy Big Boys - Channel 4 Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three Extraordinary - Disney+ Such Brave Girls - BBC Three

TV Soap Casualty - BBC One EastEnders - BBC One Emmerdale - ITV

Specialist Factual Chimp Empire - Netflix The Enfield Poltergeist - Apple TV+ Forced Out - Sky Documentaries White Nanny, Black Child - Channel 5

Sports Coverage Cheltenham Festival Day One - ITV MOTD Live: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - BBC One Wimbledon 2023 Men's Final - BBC One

Memorable Moment (voted for by the public) David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing in Beckham - Netflix Ncuti Gatwa revealed as the 15th doctor in Doctor Who - BBC One Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown in Happy Valley - BBC One Bill and Frank's story in The Last Of Us - HBO/ Sky Atlantic Thirteen-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance in The Piano - Channel 4 Logan Roy's death in Succession - HBO/ Sky Atlantic

Supporting Actor Amit Shah, Happy Valley - BBC One Eanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One Harris Dickinson, A Murder At The End Of The World - Disney+ Jack Lowden, Slow Horses - Apple TV+ Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - HBO/Sky Atlantic Salim Daw, The Crown - Netflix

Supporting Actress Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - Netflix Harriet Walter, Succession - HBO/ Sky Atlantic Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix Lesley Manville, The Crown - Netflix Nico Parker, The Last Of Us - HBO/ Sky Atlantic Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley - BBC One

