Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bafta is celebrating some of the most memorable television moments of the past year, with shows such as Doctor Who, Succession and The Last of Us up for the Memorable Moment Award at this year's ceremony.

Ncuti Gatwa's first appearance as the 15th doctor in Doctor Who gained a nomination. Fans were beside themselves over the first glimpse of Gatwa in the role during the episode The Giggle, in which his character was seen stretching out from the side of fan favourite doctor, David Tennant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Succession was one of the biggest hits of the year last year, and the death of Logan Roy came as a shock to fans. While many expected the death in the final series, the pace of the show's last few episodes meant that its early inclusion surprised many, as well as it happening off-screen.

Both David and Victoria Beckham provide some comic relief on the list, for the now-viral moment between them in their Netflix documentary Beckham. The moment sees Victoria describing her "working class" upbringing, before husband David repeatedly pulls her up onscreen resulting in Victoria admitting that she was driven to school in a Rolls Royce.

David and Victoria's Rolls Royce chat in their Netflix documentary, Ncuti Gatwa's first appearance as the 15th Doctor in Doctor Who and Brian Cox's Succession patriarch Logan Roy's surprise death are all among the nominees for BAFTA TV moment of the year. (Credit: Getty Images)

Another moment is the tense showdown between Happy Valley's Tommy Lee Royce and Catherine Cawood in the BBC drama's final episode. The pair, played by James Norton and Sarah Lancashire, was a fitting conclusion for fans of the hugely popular show.

Game adaptation The Last Of Us has not been short on praise from critics and fans, with one episode in particular sticking in the front of minds. Episode three of the hit HBO zombie-survival series was focused the relationship between Nick Offerman's Bill and Murray Bartlett's Frank, two middle-aged aged men who find each other in the middle of the apocalyptic world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Channel 4's The Piano also picked up a nomination for 13-year-old Lucy's stunning rendition of Chopin Nocturne in B-flat minor. Viewers were entranced as they watched the young girl perform the song at Leeds railway station.

The nominees for the P&O Cruises memorable moment award were chosen by a jury, which included former Love Island contestant Amy Hart. She said: It was such a good year for TV.

"I thought it would be quite cut and dry, in that when you looked at the long list, you would know the six but like, it took us a good couple of hours of deliberation, we actually overran. We all had to put five moments forward and you’re really advocating for your own moments so there was a lot of deliberation.”