Colin Firth as Mr Darcy in a 1995 adaptation of 'Pride and Prejudice' wearing an iconic white shirt, which has now been sold for charity at an auction. Photo by BBC.

The shirt worn by Colin Firth when he strode across fields dripping wet after a swim in the lake during the TV series adaptation of the Jane Austen's classic novel "Pride And Prejudice" has sold for double its estimated value at a charity auction.

The shirt, which was part of an auction of iconic TV and film costumes, was originally expected to fetch £7,000 to £10,000, but it was actually sold for £20,000. Oscar-winner Firth played Fitzwilliam Darcy in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, opposite Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet – who is surprised when she visits his estate, Pemberley, to find him wet and not properly dressed.

The moment has been re-imagined in Netflix series Bridgerton, when British actor Jonathan Bailey steps out of a lake. It was also referenced in Bridget Jones’s Diary, which stars Firth as another Mr Darcy, this time Bridget's love interest lawyer Mark Darcy, which was a nod to his portrayal by writer Helen Fielding.

The costume was donated by Cosprop, a costume house founded by Oscar and Bafta-winning designer John Bright in 1965, to raise funds for The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity founded by Bright.

The winning buyer will pay £25,000 for the piece of television history when the 25% buyer’s premium is included. The auction, held on Tuesday (March 5) and hosted by Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, raised a total of £285,300. Mr Darcy's iconic wet shirt was just one of more than 60 items which were sold.

A vintage 1950s Christian Dior taffeta ball gown, worn by Madonna in 1996’s "Evita", sold for £40,000, while Johnny Depp’s "Sleepy Hollow" costume fetched £24,000. Other items that were include the full costume worn in "Peaky Blinders" by Tom Hardy, along with an item worn by the late actress Helen McCrory in the same TV series, and Heath Ledger’s masquerade ball costume from "Casanova".

The auction featured costumes worn by stars of the silver screen including Dame Julie Andrews, Helena Bonham Carter, Jude Law, Tom Hardy, Eddie Redmayne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dame Judi Dench, Ralph Fiennes, Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Kidman, Keira Knightley, Daniel Radcliffe, Alan Rickman, Margot Robbie, Dame Elizabeth Taylor, Renee Zellweger and Aidan Turner.

Some of the TV and film costumes which were sold at auction for charity. Pictured are outfits from "Downtown Abbey". Photo by Lightscamera.auction and Kerry Taylor Auctions.

Bright said: “My life’s work has been committed to costume design for film, TV and theatre and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to pursue this path. It is my firmly-held belief that the arts and creativity can shape happier and healthier children and enable young people to reach their full potential.”

To re-live the famous scene of Firth's Mr Darcy in his wet shirt, you can watch the 1995 adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice" now on BBC iPlayer.

If you fancy owning a piece of Hollywood history, you still have a chance as a new lot has been added to the online-only part of the auction after Depp donated an original piece of artwork.

The untitled work, dated 2023, was created using acrylic paint, Liquitex paint marker and fineliner, and is signed. He said: “Unfortunately, too many young, emerging artists lack access to proper resources and opportunities needed to hone their craft. I hope my artwork will help in providing those tools in a way that most empowers them to succeed.”