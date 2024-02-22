Some of the TV and film costumes which are going to be sold at auction for charity. Pictured are outfits from "Downtown Abbey". Photo by Lightscamera.auction and Kerry Taylor Auctions.

Iconic film and television costumes, including outfits worn in Downtown Abbey and Peaky Blinders, are going under the hammer to raise money for charity.

The online auction, held by Cosprop and London-based Kerry Taylor Auctions, is running from today (Thursday February 22) to Sunday March 10, and will offer film and TV fans the chance to own a little bit of their favourite on-screen characters. A live auction will also take place on Tuesday March 5, where pieces will also be available to bid on.

Among the pieces up for auction are a 1950’s Christian Dior taffeta ball gown worn by Madonna in "Evita", Johnny Depp’s costume as Ichabod Crane in the film "Sleepy Hollow", Colin Firth’s wet shirt from the BBC TV’s drama series "Pride & Prejudice" and Heath Ledger’s masquerade ball costume from "Casanova".

Other items include the full costume worn in "Peaky Blinders" by Tom Hardy, along with an item worn by the late actress Helen McCrory in the same TV series, and two costumes worn by Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes respectively in the film "The Duchess".

Other actors represented include Gwyneth Paltrow ("Emma"), Dame Julie Andrews ("Victor Victoria"), Aidan Turner ("Poldark"), Suranne Jones ("Gentleman Jack"), the late Alan Rickman ("The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"), Robert Downey Junior and Jude Law ("Sherlock Holmes"), Kate Winslet ("Finding Neverland"), Emily Blunt ("The English") and Margot Robbie ("Goodbye Christopher Robin").

The item expected to fetch the most money is the aforementioned Christian Dior dress worn by Madonna in the film "Evita", which has a guide price of £40,000 to £60,000. Colin Firth's wet shirt from "Pride & Prejudice", meanwhile, is expected to make between £7,000 and £10,000.

Not every item is expected to make thousands of pounds, however. Some have more modest price tags attached. A brown crocodile handbag used in "Evita" has a guide price of £100 to £150, while the Dan Stevens' dinner suit as for the TV series "Downton Abbey" is expected to raise £300 to £500.

All of the 60 items on offer, some costumes, some film menorabilia, derive from the archives of costume house Cosprop and had initially been donated to the organisation in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity established by Cosprop founder and costume designer John Bright.

As such, 100% of the proceeds made from the auction will be donated to the charity to provide free access to theatre shows, museum tours, visual and performing arts workshops for children and supporting creative career pathways for young people.

The costumes range in style from fantasy Renaissance creations to more wearable 20th century silhouettes and will appeal to serious Hollywood and TV period drama costume collectors, or those who just like to dress up.

In a release, John Bright said: “My life’s work has been committed to costume design for film, TV and theatre, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to pursue this path. It is my firmly held belief that the arts and creativity can shape happier and healthier children and enable young people to reach their full potential.”