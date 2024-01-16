9 ways to save money on clothes, according to a personal stylist. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

Depending on the occasion, shopping for new clothes is either a fun pastime or a necessary task. But, no matter what type of clothing you are looking to buy, it would be great if you can save money.

This is especially important as the cost of living crisis continues, and people look for ways to make their budgets stretch further. The good news is that there are many ways you can cut the cost of clothes shopping - and you can help the environment, support fellow fashion lovers and businesses, and have fun with your friends while you do it. You also don't have to compromise on quality, style or even quantity. Instead, you just have to shop smarter.

Personal stylist Lindsay Edwards has spoken to NationalWorld to share nine of her best tips for saving money on your next clothes shop. Keep reading for the full details so you can use them yourself the next time you visit a shop or load up the websites of your favourite brands.

Shop your wardrobe first

Before you give in to the urge to hit the shops for a new outfit, it's always worth shopping for your own wardrobe first. I'd be willing to bet that there are lots of items lurking within it, that you've completely forgotten you own," says Edwards. If you don't have any clothes you haven't worn before then Edwards suggests taking the clothes you wear regularly and try combining them in a brand new way.

She adds: "If you're always reaching for the same old outfits on repeat, you'll feel bored of your wardrobe of seemingly limited choices. It's time to think outside the box and have some fun experimenting! Form fresh outfits from old clothes by pairing together items you've not worn together before. You'll be amazed at how many new outfits you'll create - none of which have cost you a penny."

Alter your clothes

If you have clothes in your wardrobe which fit you but you're tired of, consider altering them, suggests Edwards. Simple tweaks such as swapping the buttons on cardigans, blazers and coats will transform their appearance at a far lower cost than replacing them. For any alterations to the fit of a garment that fall outside of your skill set, however, a local seamstress or tailor can work wonders.

Rent an outfit

Buying an outfit specifically for a special occasion such as a wedding, often feels like a huge waste of money when you know you're probably only going to wear it once or twice, says Edwards. She recommends that in scenarios such as these hiring an outfit is the ideal solution. "More and more clothes rental sites are popping up online and I think it's a genius concept," she says.

"There is always a wide range of clothing in a variety of styles and sizes to choose from - accessories such as handbags are also available too. All of the items, some of which are premium designer brands, can be hired for a pre-agreed amount of time at a fraction of the retail cost. Clients of mine have rented outfits for graduation, job interviews, photoshoots and even holidays."

Shop preloved

We live in a fast paced world where clothing is frequently purchased then discarded with many more years of wear still left in it, believes Edwards. So, to counteract this, she suggests shopping preloved. For savvy shoppers, second hand clothing can be picked up at rock bottom prices. I am a huge fan of preloved clothing. Edwards advises using local charity shops and online sites such as Ebay, Vinted and Vestiaire Collective to find the best items.

She adds: "Not only is preloved shopping great for the bank balance but also from an environmental point of view too - guilt free shopping. Just make sure that you're not lured into buying an item solely based upon the low price tag - a bargain is only a bargain if you'd have viewed it as a worthwhile purchase at its estimated original cost."

Personal stylist Lindsay Edwards.

Get swishing

Clothes swapping events, or swishing parties as they are sometimes called, are a really fun way to exchange clothes with others. Everyone leaves with a new outfit and npbody has spent any money. Edwards explains: "You take along clothes in good condition which you no longer wear to the event and receive tokens in exchange. You can then browse the clothes that others have donated and purchase any you like the look of with your tokens." These events are lots of fun and are becoming more popular. If there aren't any clothes swapping events locally, perhaps you could look into hosting one with friends.

Focus on the clothes that work hard for you

When you do visit the shops, either online in in person, Edwards advises that you always ask yourself two questions when considering whether to purchase an item: 'do I have three items of clothing already within my wardrobe that this item will go with?' and 'can I think of three regular scenarios when I will wear this item?' If you can answer 'yes' to both questions then this will be a really hardworking addition to your wardrobe, she says.

If you answer 'no' then you will rarely wear the item and will probably need to buy more clothes to increase its versatility. She adds: "You don't need lots of clothes in your wardrobe, just clothes you can wear lots of ways on lots of days."

Buy better

Buying better quality means that clothes will last longer, giving you more value in accordance with cost per wear, according to Edwards. That could mean that an item costs slightly more initially, but it pays for itself over time. That doesn't mean that you need to shop from high end brands though, there are lots of high quality clothes available at mid price points.

She advises that the best way to check the quality of an item is to check the fabric, stitching and online reviews. It is particularly wise to strive for good quality surrounding those items you wear the most, such as jeans, or rely on to keep you comfortable, such as a waterproof coat, to ensure maximum longevity and value.

Check for online discounts

Lots of websites run frequent discounts which aren't available in stores. It's always worth trying clothes on in store, but before you head to the tills quickly check whether ordering the item online will save you money, advises Edwards.

